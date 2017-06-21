Dr. Weissman has an average wait time of 16 – 30 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Paul Weissman, MD
Overview
Dr. Paul Weissman, MD is a Gastroenterology Specialist in Jersey City, NJ. They specialize in Gastroenterology, has 41 years of experience, and is board certified in Gastroenterology. They graduated from UMDNJ-New Jersey Medical School and is affiliated with Jersey City Medical Center.
Dr. Weissman works at
Locations
Jersey City Medical Center355 Grand St, Jersey City, NJ 07302 Directions (201) 915-2000Monday8:00am - 5:00pmTuesday8:00am - 5:00pmWednesday8:00am - 5:00pmThursday8:00am - 5:00pmFriday8:00am - 5:00pm
Paul Weissman PC377 Jersey Ave Ste 460, Jersey City, NJ 07302 Directions (201) 332-4110
Hospital Affiliations
- Jersey City Medical Center
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health
- QualCare
Ratings & Reviews
Regarding the one-star raters, office did for a brief time have phone system issues but no longer. Dr W is someone I was "forced" to see since it was within my insurance network (HMO/ACA) and I couldn't see my NYC docs (who have my history for yrs). Yet he has proven to be just as professional and generous (even more so!) with his patients and def goes the extra mile, that I will probably keep him even if I upgrade to a better "cadillac" plan (new job, PPO) in the future. A rare find these days!
About Dr. Paul Weissman, MD
- Gastroenterology
- 41 years of experience
- English, Hebrew
- 1063478469
Education & Certifications
- UMDNJ-NJMS
- UMDNJ-New Jersey Medical School
- Gastroenterology and Internal Medicine
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Weissman accepts Anthem, Blue Cross Blue Shield and Cigna, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Weissman has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Weissman works at
Dr. Weissman has seen patients for Reflux Esophagitis, Esophagitis, Diverticulitis and Intestinal, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Weissman on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
Dr. Weissman speaks Hebrew.
11 patients have reviewed Dr. Weissman. The overall rating for this provider is 3.4. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Weissman.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Weissman, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Weissman appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.