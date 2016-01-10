Dr. Whalen Jr accepts Aetna, Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Paul Whalen Jr, MD
Overview of Dr. Paul Whalen Jr, MD
Dr. Paul Whalen Jr, MD is a Pediatrics Specialist in Blacksburg, VA. They specialize in Pediatrics, has 23 years of experience, and is board certified in Pediatrics. They graduated from INDIANA UNIVERSITY / BLOOMINGTON.
Dr. Whalen Jr's Office Locations
Lewisgale Hospital Montgomery3700 S Main St, Blacksburg, VA 24060 Directions (540) 951-1111
Carilion Medical Center1906 Belleview Ave Se, Roanoke, VA 24014 Directions (540) 266-6345MondayClosed Open 24 HoursTuesdayClosed Open 24 HoursWednesdayClosed Open 24 HoursThursdayClosed Open 24 HoursFridayClosed Open 24 HoursSaturdayClosed Open 24 HoursSundayClosed Open 24 Hours
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- First Health
- MultiPlan
- Sagamore Health Network
Ratings & Reviews
Dr. Whalen is a very thorough, knowledgeable and caring physician. I had an excellent experience with his care!
About Dr. Paul Whalen Jr, MD
- Pediatrics
- 23 years of experience
- English
Education & Certifications
- INDIANA UNIVERSITY / BLOOMINGTON
- Pediatrics
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Whalen Jr has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Whalen Jr has not been reviewed and rated on Healthline FindCare, yet. If you have seen this provider you can leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Whalen Jr.
