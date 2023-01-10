Overview of Dr. Paul Whatley, MD

Dr. Paul Whatley, MD is an Orthopedic Surgery Specialist in Denton, TX. They graduated from Georgetown University School Of Medicine and is affiliated with Texas Health Presbyterian Hospital Denton and Wise Health Surgical Hospital at Parkway.



Dr. Whatley works at Orthopedic Surgery Specialists in Denton, TX. They frequently treat conditions like Shoulder Impingement Syndrome, Shoulder Tendinitis and Tenosynovitis and Osteoarthritis of Shoulder along with other conditions at varying frequencies. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.