Adolescent Psychiatrists & Pediatric Psychiatrists in Salt Lake City, UT
Dr. Paul Whitehead, MD

Child & Adolescent Psychiatry
3.0 (2)
Map Pin Small Salt Lake City, UT
Call for new patient details
63 years of experience

Overview of Dr. Paul Whitehead, MD

Dr. Paul Whitehead, MD is a Child & Adolescent Psychiatry Specialist in Salt Lake City, UT. They specialize in Child & Adolescent Psychiatry, has 63 years of experience, and is board certified in Child Psychiatry. They graduated from University of Utah.

Dr. Whitehead works at Eagle Plaza Building in Salt Lake City, UT. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Dr. Whitehead's Office Locations

  1. 1
    Eagle Plaza Building
    4505 S Wasatch Blvd Ste 380, Salt Lake City, UT 84124 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (801) 278-7508

Ratings & Reviews
Reviews are displayed in date order and collected from patients who have agreed to reporting accurate and fair reviews. Providers with no reviews may have a new FindCare profile, or no submitted reviews on FindCare yet.

Learn more about how FindCare's ratings and reviews work

3.0
Average provider rating
Based on 2 ratings
Patient Ratings (2)
5 Star
(1)
4 Star
(0)
3 Star
(0)
2 Star
(0)
1 Star
(1)
Read more reviews on Healthgrades
About Dr. Paul Whitehead, MD

Specialties
  • Child & Adolescent Psychiatry
Years of Experience
  • 63 years of experience
Languages Spoken
  • English
NPI Number
  • 1740376458
Education & Certifications

Medical Education
  • University of Utah
Board Certifications
  • Child Psychiatry and Psychiatry
Frequently Asked Questions

Dr. Whitehead has an average wait time of Under 10 minutes at their office(s).

Dr. Whitehead has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

Dr. Whitehead works at Eagle Plaza Building in Salt Lake City, UT. View the full address on Dr. Whitehead’s profile.

2 patients have reviewed Dr. Whitehead. The overall rating for this provider is 3.0. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Whitehead.

Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Whitehead, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Whitehead appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

