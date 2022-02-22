Dr. Paul Whitelock, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Whitelock is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Paul Whitelock, MD
Overview of Dr. Paul Whitelock, MD
Dr. Paul Whitelock, MD is a Psychiatry Specialist in San Marcos, TX. They specialize in Psychiatry, has 53 years of experience, and is board certified in Psychiatry. They graduated from University of Texas Medical Branch - Galveston.
Dr. Whitelock works at
Find providers based on your care needs
Dr. Whitelock's Office Locations
-
1
Dr Whitelock & Associates2001 Medical Pkwy Ste C, San Marcos, TX 78666 Directions (512) 667-7506Tuesday9:00am - 5:00pmWednesday9:00am - 5:00pmThursday9:00am - 5:00pmFriday9:00am - 5:00pm
Experience & Treatment Frequency
Ratings & Reviews
How was your appointment with Dr. Whitelock?
Everything was explained to us in detail, a plan was started, my son was comfortable, happy…would recommend..
About Dr. Paul Whitelock, MD
- Psychiatry
- 53 years of experience
- English
- 1497764385
Education & Certifications
- AUSTIN STATE HOSPITAL
- Wilford Hall USAF Hosp
- University of Texas Medical Branch - Galveston
- Texas A&M
- Psychiatry
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Whitelock has an average wait time of Under 10 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Whitelock has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Whitelock works at
18 patients have reviewed Dr. Whitelock. The overall rating for this provider is 4.6. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Whitelock.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Whitelock, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Whitelock appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.