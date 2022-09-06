Dr. Paul Whitt, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Whitt is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Paul Whitt, MD
Overview of Dr. Paul Whitt, MD
Dr. Paul Whitt, MD is an Otolaryngology (Ear, Nose & Throat) Specialist in Texarkana, TX. They specialize in Ear, Nose, and Throat, has 29 years of experience, and is board certified in Otolaryngology. They graduated from TEXAS A&M UNIVERSITY / MAIN CAMPUS and is affiliated with Christus Saint Michael Health System.
Dr. Whitt's Office Locations
1
The Ent. Group4214 Texas Blvd, Texarkana, TX 75503 Directions (903) 793-0691
2
Christus St. Michael Health System2600 Saint Michael Dr, Texarkana, TX 75503 Directions (903) 793-0691
Hospital Affiliations
- Christus Saint Michael Health System
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Blue Cross and Blue Shield of Texas
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health
- Humana
- MultiPlan
Ratings & Reviews
I was very impressed with the way Dr Paul Whitt and his staff took care of my grandson. They were respectiful and professional with him and explained the whole process with me. It's not easy to find a Doctor that will take his time with a caregiver.
About Dr. Paul Whitt, MD
- Ear, Nose, and Throat
- 29 years of experience
- English
Education & Certifications
- TEXAS A&M UNIVERSITY / MAIN CAMPUS
- Otolaryngology and Otolaryngology-Head and Neck Surgery
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Whitt, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Whitt appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.