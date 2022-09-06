Overview of Dr. Paul Whitt, MD

Dr. Paul Whitt, MD is an Otolaryngology (Ear, Nose & Throat) Specialist in Texarkana, TX. They specialize in Ear, Nose, and Throat, has 29 years of experience, and is board certified in Otolaryngology. They graduated from TEXAS A&M UNIVERSITY / MAIN CAMPUS and is affiliated with Christus Saint Michael Health System.



Dr. Whitt works at Texarkana Allergy and Sinus in Texarkana, TX. They frequently treat conditions like Earwax Buildup, Chronic Sinusitis and Outer Ear Infection along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.