Dr. Paul Wiener, MD
Dr. Paul Wiener, MD is a Nephrology Specialist in Norwalk, CT. They specialize in Nephrology, has 52 years of experience, and is board certified in Internal Medicine. They graduated from New York State U, College of Medicine - Downstate and is affiliated with Danbury Hospital, Norwalk Hospital and White Plains Hospital.
Norwalk Medical Group40 Cross St, Norwalk, CT 06851 Directions (203) 845-4822
Advanced Health Professionals P. C.112 Main St, Norwalk, CT 06851 Directions (203) 229-0420
Hospital Affiliations
- Danbury Hospital
- Norwalk Hospital
- White Plains Hospital
- Aetna
- Amerihealth
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health
- Harvard Pilgrim Health Care
- Humana
- MultiPlan
Great Doc.
- Mount Sinai Hospital
- SUNY Downstate Med Ctr
- New York State U, College of Medicine - Downstate
- BRANDEIS UNIVERSITY
Dr. Wiener has an average wait time of 16 – 30 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Wiener accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Wiener has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Wiener works at
Dr. Wiener has seen patients for Hypotension (Excluding Maternal), and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Wiener on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
3 patients have reviewed Dr. Wiener. The overall rating for this provider is 3.7. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Wiener.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Wiener, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Wiener appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.