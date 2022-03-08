Overview of Dr. Paul Wigoda, MD

Dr. Paul Wigoda, MD is a Cosmetic, Plastic & Reconstructive Surgery Specialist in Fort Lauderdale, FL. They specialize in Cosmetic, Plastic & Reconstructive Surgery, has 30 years of experience. They graduated from Baylor College Of Medicine and is affiliated with Broward Health North.



Dr. Wigoda works at Broward Health Medical Center in Fort Lauderdale, FL. They are accepting new patients and accepts Cigna and Humana as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.