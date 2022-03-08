See All Plastic Surgeons in Fort Lauderdale, FL
Dr. Paul Wigoda, MD

Cosmetic, Plastic & Reconstructive Surgery
4.5 (15)
Map Pin Small Fort Lauderdale, FL
Accepting new patients
30 years of experience

Overview of Dr. Paul Wigoda, MD

Dr. Paul Wigoda, MD is a Cosmetic, Plastic & Reconstructive Surgery Specialist in Fort Lauderdale, FL. They specialize in Cosmetic, Plastic & Reconstructive Surgery, has 30 years of experience. They graduated from Baylor College Of Medicine and is affiliated with Broward Health North.

Dr. Wigoda works at Broward Health Medical Center in Fort Lauderdale, FL. They are accepting new patients and accepts Cigna and Humana as well as other major insurance plans.

Dr. Wigoda's Office Locations

  1. 1
    Broward Health Medical Center
    1600 S Andrews Ave, Fort Lauderdale, FL 33316 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (954) 492-2035
    Tuesday
    12:00pm - 7:30pm
    Wednesday
    7:30am - 12:30pm
  2. 2
    Aesthetic Institute
    1404 E BROWARD BLVD, Fort Lauderdale, FL 33301 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (954) 463-7088

Hospital Affiliations
Admitting Hospitals

Admitting hospitals are where the provider is credentialed to see patients, perform procedures, and send patients for continuous care.

  • Broward Health North

Experience & Treatment Frequency

Search for conditions or procedures.
Black Eye
Breast Diseases
Burn Injuries
Black Eye
Breast Diseases
Burn Injuries

Black Eye Chevron Icon
Breast Diseases Chevron Icon
Burn Injuries Chevron Icon
Cancer Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Cancer
Dressing and-or Debridement of Wound, Infection, or Burn (incl. Negative Pressure Wound Therapy) Chevron Icon
Gastrointestinal Diseases Chevron Icon
Gynecomastia Chevron Icon
Pulmonary Disease Chevron Icon
Second-Degree Burns Chevron Icon
Skin and Tissue Reduction Chevron Icon
Skin Grafts Chevron Icon
Third-Degree Burns Chevron Icon
    Ratings & Reviews
    4.5
    Average provider rating
    Based on 15 ratings
    Patient Ratings (15)
    5 Star
    (13)
    4 Star
    (0)
    3 Star
    (0)
    2 Star
    (0)
    1 Star
    (2)
    Mar 08, 2022
    Dr wigoda has a heart he saved my life back in 2000 by amputation and took care of another issue years later
    Biglen — Mar 08, 2022
    Photo: Dr. Paul Wigoda, MD
    About Dr. Paul Wigoda, MD

    Specialties
    • Cosmetic, Plastic & Reconstructive Surgery
    • 30 years of experience
    • English, Spanish
    • 1073684551
    Education & Certifications

    • University Utah Med Center
    • University Tex Sw/parkland Hospital
    • University Tex Sw
    • Baylor College Of Medicine
    Medical Education
    • Amherst College
    Frequently Asked Questions

    Dr. Paul Wigoda, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Wigoda is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.

    Dr. Wigoda has an average wait time of 31 – 45 minutes at their office(s).

    Dr. Wigoda has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

    Dr. Wigoda works at Broward Health Medical Center in Fort Lauderdale, FL. View the full address on Dr. Wigoda’s profile.

    15 patients have reviewed Dr. Wigoda. The overall rating for this provider is 4.5. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Wigoda.

    Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Wigoda, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Wigoda appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

