Overview

Dr. Paul Williamson, MD is a General Surgery Specialist in Orlando, FL. They specialize in General Surgery, has 41 years of experience, and is board certified in Colon & Rectal Surgery. They graduated from Wake Forest University School Of Medicine, Medical Center Boulevard and is affiliated with Orlando Health Orlando Regional Medical Center.



Dr. Williamson works at CRC - Colon & Rectal Clinic of Orlando in Orlando, FL. They frequently treat conditions like Intestinal Obstruction, Anal or Rectal Pain and Constipation along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.