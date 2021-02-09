Overview of Dr. Paul Willis, MD

Dr. Paul Willis, MD is a General Surgery Specialist in Mc Kees Rocks, PA. They specialize in General Surgery, has 29 years of experience. They graduated from UNIVERSITY OF PHOENIX / NORTHERN CALIFORNIA CAMPUS and is affiliated with Heritage Valley Kennedy, Saint Clair Hospital and Upmc East.



Dr. Willis works at Catalane Surgical Associates PC in Mc Kees Rocks, PA with other offices in Pittsburgh, PA and Monroeville, PA. They frequently treat conditions like Intestinal Obstruction and Hernia Repair along with other conditions at varying frequencies. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.