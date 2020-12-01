Dr. Paul Winslow, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Winslow is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Paul Winslow, MD
Overview of Dr. Paul Winslow, MD
Dr. Paul Winslow, MD is an Ophthalmology Specialist in Melbourne, FL. They completed their fellowship with The Bert M Glaser National Retina Inst
Dr. Winslow works at
Dr. Winslow's Office Locations
-
1
Central Florida Sports Medicine & Orthopaedic Center1649 W Eau Gallie Blvd Ste 201, Melbourne, FL 32935 Directions (321) 622-5650
-
2
Florida Eye Associates502 E New Haven Ave, Melbourne, FL 32901 Directions (321) 727-2020
Experience & Treatment Frequency
View All Accepted Carriers
- Aetna
- Cigna
- First Health
- Humana
- MultiPlan
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
How was your appointment with Dr. Winslow?
Great Dr. Took time to explain everything. Great personality and passion for what he does. The receptionist was very nice also and helpful. I felt like going to the Dr. when I was a kid and everything was nice and done well.
About Dr. Paul Winslow, MD
- Ophthalmology
- English, Spanish
- 1043261506
Education & Certifications
- The Bert M Glaser National Retina Inst
- Univ Of Nc
- Ophthalmology
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Winslow has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Winslow accepts Aetna, Cigna and Humana, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Winslow has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Winslow works at
Dr. Winslow speaks Spanish.
15 patients have reviewed Dr. Winslow. The overall rating for this provider is 4.2. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Winslow.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Winslow, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Winslow appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.