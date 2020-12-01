See All Ophthalmologists in Melbourne, FL
Dr. Paul Winslow, MD

Ophthalmology
4.2 (15)
Accepting new patients

Overview of Dr. Paul Winslow, MD

Dr. Paul Winslow, MD is an Ophthalmology Specialist in Melbourne, FL. They completed their fellowship with The Bert M Glaser National Retina Inst

Dr. Winslow works at Central Florida Sports Medicine & Orthopaedic Center in Melbourne, FL. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Cigna and Humana as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Dr. Winslow's Office Locations

  1. 1
    Central Florida Sports Medicine & Orthopaedic Center
    1649 W Eau Gallie Blvd Ste 201, Melbourne, FL 32935 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (321) 622-5650
  2. 2
    Florida Eye Associates
    502 E New Haven Ave, Melbourne, FL 32901 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (321) 727-2020

Experience & Treatment Frequency

NEW FEATURE

What is treatment frequency?

Our treatment frequency feature helps you understand howoften a provider performs or treats a specificprocedure/condition compared to other doctors. Providersrank in one of four frequency categories:

Very HighFrequency
HighFrequency
NormalFrequency
May Perform

Specific procedures/conditions that don’t haveenough data are indicated with “May Perform”. We encourageyou to contact the provider with questions about theirexperience.

Search for conditions or procedures.
Macular Hole
Farnsworth Lantern Test
Ultrasound, Eye
Macular Hole
Farnsworth Lantern Test
Ultrasound, Eye

Treatment frequency



Many providers have expertise treating multiple conditions or procedures. FindCare uses a variety of data sources to determine which conditions or procedures a provider treats and their level of experience.
Macular Hole Chevron Icon
Farnsworth Lantern Test Chevron Icon
Ultrasound, Eye Chevron Icon
Age-Related Macular Degeneration Chevron Icon
B-Scan Ultrasound Chevron Icon
Benign Neoplasm of Choroid Chevron Icon
Benign Neoplasm of Eye Chevron Icon
Cataract Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Cataract
Chorioretinal Scars Chevron Icon
Conjunctival Hemorrhage Chevron Icon
Corneal Abrasion or Laceration Chevron Icon
Dry Eyes Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Dry Eyes
Eye Cancer Chevron Icon
Floaters Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Floaters
Lazy Eye Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Lazy Eye
Retinal Detachment and Retinal Tear Chevron Icon
Retinal Hemorrhage Chevron Icon
Retinal Vein Occlusion Chevron Icon
Senile Cataracts Chevron Icon
Vision Screening Chevron Icon
Vitrectomy (incl. Macular Hole Repair) Chevron Icon
Vitreoretinal Surgery Chevron Icon
Vitreous Hemorrhage Chevron Icon
Wet Age-Related Macular Degeneration Chevron Icon
Allergic Conjunctivitis Chevron Icon
Cataract Removal Surgery Chevron Icon
Central Serous Chorioretinopathy Chevron Icon
Chalazion Chevron Icon
Contact Lens Treatment Chevron Icon
Corneal Diseases Chevron Icon
Corneal Ulcer Chevron Icon
Degenerative Disorders of Globe Chevron Icon
Destruction of Lesion of Retina and Choroid Chevron Icon
Diabetic Macular Edema (DME) Chevron Icon
Diplopia Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Diplopia
Eye Infections Chevron Icon
Eye Test Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Eye Test
Fuchs' Corneal Dystrophy Chevron Icon
Glaucoma Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Glaucoma
Iridocyclitis Chevron Icon
Keratitis Chevron Icon
Malignant Neoplasm of Eye Chevron Icon
Nearsightedness Chevron Icon
Pinguecula Chevron Icon
Pinkeye (Conjunctivitis) Chevron Icon
Progressive High Myopia Chevron Icon
Pterygium Chevron Icon
Repair of Retinal Detachment or Retinal Tear Chevron Icon
Retinal Cysts Chevron Icon
Retinal Dystrophy Chevron Icon
Retinal Telangiectasia Chevron Icon
Retinoschisis Chevron Icon
Stye Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Stye
Tear Duct Disorders Chevron Icon
Uveitis and Iridocyclitis Chevron Icon
Visual Field Defects Chevron Icon
    View All Accepted Carriers

    • Aetna
    • Cigna
    • First Health
    • Humana
    • MultiPlan

    * Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.

    Ratings & Reviews
    Reviews are displayed in date order and collected from patients who have agreed to reporting accurate and fair reviews. Providers with no reviews may have a new FindCare profile, or no submitted reviews on FindCare yet.

    Learn more about how FindCare's ratings and reviews work

    4.2
    Average provider rating
    Based on 15 ratings
    Patient Ratings (15)
    5 Star
    (12)
    4 Star
    (0)
    3 Star
    (0)
    2 Star
    (0)
    1 Star
    (3)
    Dec 01, 2020
    Great Dr. Took time to explain everything. Great personality and passion for what he does. The receptionist was very nice also and helpful. I felt like going to the Dr. when I was a kid and everything was nice and done well.
    Alberto — Dec 01, 2020
    Alberto — Dec 01, 2020
    Photo: Dr. Paul Winslow, MD
    About Dr. Paul Winslow, MD

    Specialties
    • Ophthalmology
    Languages Spoken
    • English, Spanish
    NPI Number
    • 1043261506
    A National Provider Identifier (NPI) is a unique 10-digit identifier issued by the government to healthcare providers.

    Education & Certifications

    Fellowship
    • The Bert M Glaser National Retina Inst
    Residency
    • Univ Of Nc
    Board Certifications
    • Ophthalmology
    What’s a board certification and why is it important that my provider has one?

    A board certification represents a provider’s dedication to ongoing training in one or more specialties, including the completion of intensive exams. While not all specialties have board certifications, if your provider does have one they’ve taken the extra step to master their specialty and to keep up with the latest advancements in their field.

    Frequently Asked Questions

    Dr. Paul Winslow, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Winslow is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.

    Dr. Winslow has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).

    Dr. Winslow has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

    Dr. Winslow works at Central Florida Sports Medicine & Orthopaedic Center in Melbourne, FL. View the full address on Dr. Winslow’s profile.

    15 patients have reviewed Dr. Winslow. The overall rating for this provider is 4.2. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Winslow.

    Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Winslow, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Winslow appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

