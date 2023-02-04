Overview of Dr. Paul Winterton, MD

Dr. Paul Winterton, MD is an Orthopedic Surgery Specialist in Draper, UT. They specialize in Orthopedic Surgery, has 25 years of experience. They graduated from COMMUNITY HOSPITAL OF ROANOKE VALLEY / COLLEGE OF HEALTH SCIENCES and is affiliated with Lone Peak Hospital.



They frequently treat conditions like Patellofemoral Pain Syndrome or Knee Pain, Knee Sprain and Foot and Ankle Ligament and Tendon Repair along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield and Cigna as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.