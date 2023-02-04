Dr. Paul Winterton, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Winterton is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Paul Winterton, MD
Overview of Dr. Paul Winterton, MD
Dr. Paul Winterton, MD is an Orthopedic Surgery Specialist in Draper, UT. They specialize in Orthopedic Surgery, has 25 years of experience. They graduated from COMMUNITY HOSPITAL OF ROANOKE VALLEY / COLLEGE OF HEALTH SCIENCES and is affiliated with Lone Peak Hospital.
They frequently treat conditions like Patellofemoral Pain Syndrome or Knee Pain, Knee Sprain and Foot and Ankle Ligament and Tendon Repair along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield and Cigna as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Winterton's Office Locations
- 1 96 E Kimballs Ln, Draper, UT 84020 Directions (801) 561-3101
Hospital Affiliations
- Lone Peak Hospital
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health
- Humana
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
I have had two rotator cuff surgeries with another doctor prior to coming to Dr. Winterton. The initial surgery was great and I was playing tennis and all was well. Then I was T-boned in a car accident that tore the rotator cuff off again. It was repaired by the same surgeon but failed to take hold. After weeks and months of being in pain and no one wanting to try a third time, I went to Dr. Winterton who agreed try a 3rd surgery. It's been 8 months and everything is holding and feeling like we are going to have a working arm again!!! He's a life saver when no one else wanted to try. He was so thorough and detailed about how I can recover from this surgery. He's given me hope for recovery from a very traumatic car wreck and hopeless physical situation.
About Dr. Paul Winterton, MD
- Orthopedic Surgery
- 25 years of experience
- English
- 1013963651
Education & Certifications
- COMMUNITY HOSPITAL OF ROANOKE VALLEY / COLLEGE OF HEALTH SCIENCES
Frequently Asked Questions
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Winterton, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Winterton appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.