Dr. Paul Wirth, MD
Overview
Dr. Paul Wirth, MD is a Dermatologist in Buffalo, NY. They specialize in Dermatology, has 35 years of experience. They graduated from STATE UNIVERSITY OF NEW YORK AT BUFFALO.
They frequently treat conditions like Excision, Shaving, or Destruction of Skin and Subcutaneous Tissue (incl. Mohs Micrographic Surgery), Tissue Transfer, Skin Cancer and Basal Cell Carcinoma along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Locations
- 1 325 Essjay Rd, Buffalo, NY 14221 Directions (716) 630-1140
- 2 425 Essjay Rd, Buffalo, NY 14221 Directions (716) 630-1140
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
Ratings & Reviews
As always, Dr. Wirth was very professional, efficient and sincerely interested in his patience and what he is doing
About Dr. Paul Wirth, MD
- Dermatology
- 35 years of experience
- English
- 1093766412
Education & Certifications
- STATE UNIVERSITY OF NEW YORK AT BUFFALO
