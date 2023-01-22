Dr. Paul Wizman, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Wizman is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Paul Wizman, MD
Overview
Dr. Paul Wizman, MD is a Bariatric Surgery Specialist in Margate, FL.
Locations
-
1
Bariatrix Florida5800 Colonial Dr Ste 108, Margate, FL 33063 Directions (954) 969-1355Monday9:00am - 4:30pmTuesday9:00am - 4:30pmWednesday9:00am - 4:30pmThursday9:00am - 4:30pmFriday9:00am - 4:30pmSaturdayClosedSundayClosed
Hospital Affiliations
- Broward Health Coral Springs
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Accepts most major Health Plans. Please contact our office for details.
- Aetna
- Anthem
- AvMed
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield of Florida
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Careplus
- Cigna
- Coventry Health Care
- EmblemHealth
- Humana
- Mail Handlers Benefit Plan (MHBP)
- Medicare
- MultiPlan
- Tricare
- Tufts Health Plan
- UnitedHealthCare
Ratings & Reviews
Hello Dr Wizman and your complete staff, I want to personally Thank you all for such an amazing process and outcome. I would like to share my personal experience, so that anyone that has any doubts questions or concerns about you and or your staff may rest at ease. My name is Miguel, I am 54 years of age and was weighing 245 lbs. I have never had any surgery of any kind, besides a colonoscopy and endoscopy, I have been having Acid Reflux for over 25 years and taking omeprazole, also I have high blood pressure. I recently was diagnosed with Gallstones and Sludge causing pain in my abdomen. My primary care physician told me I had to consult a surgeon to remove my Gallbladder and my Research began, I spent countless hours on the internet researching different doctors in Miami and beyond. I came across Dr. Wizman Bariatric Surgery's Website and began reading his credentials and experience, even though Dr. Wizman was approximately 2 hours away from me I decided to have a consultation. We ha
About Dr. Paul Wizman, MD
- Bariatric Surgery
- English, French
Education & Certifications
- McGill University Faculty of Medicine
- Fordham University
- General Surgery
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Wizman accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Wizman has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Wizman has seen patients for Obesity, Hiatal Hernia and Diaphragmatic and-or Hiatal Hernia, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Wizman on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
Dr. Wizman speaks French.
52 patients have reviewed Dr. Wizman. The overall rating for this provider is 4.0. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Wizman.
