Dr. Paul Wood, MD

Psychiatry
Map Pin Small Wellesley, MA
Accepting new patients
35 years of experience

Offers telehealth

Overview of Dr. Paul Wood, MD

Dr. Paul Wood, MD is a Psychiatry Specialist in Wellesley, MA. They specialize in Psychiatry, has 35 years of experience. They graduated from Harvard University / School Of Medicine.

They are accepting new patients and accepts Anthem, Blue Cross Blue Shield and CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Dr. Wood's Office Locations

  1. 1
    1 Hollis St Ste 235, Wellesley, MA 02482 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (617) 876-1530

Experience & Treatment Frequency

Psychiatric Evaluation
Psychological Evaluation
Psychological Evaluations Prior to Bariatric Surgery
Psychiatric Evaluation
Psychological Evaluation
Psychological Evaluations Prior to Bariatric Surgery

Psychiatric Evaluation
Psychological Evaluation
Psychological Evaluations Prior to Bariatric Surgery
Alcohol Misuse Screening and Counseling
Alcohol or Substance Misuse Screening and Counseling
Dementia or Depression Screening
Dysthymia (Chronic Depression)
Dysthymia and Cyclothymia (Mood Disorders)
Major Depressive Disorder
Psychosis Due to Mental Illness
    • Anthem
    • Blue Cross and Blue Shield of Massachusetts
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • First Health
    • Tufts Health Plan

    * Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.

    About Dr. Paul Wood, MD

    • Psychiatry
    • 35 years of experience
    • English
    • 1861585101
    Education & Certifications

    • Harvard University / School Of Medicine
