Dr. Woodward has an average wait time of Over 45 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Paul Woodward, DPM
Overview of Dr. Paul Woodward, DPM
Dr. Paul Woodward, DPM is a Podiatry Specialist in Phoenix, AZ.
Dr. Woodward works at
Dr. Woodward's Office Locations
-
1
Edward G Scates Dpm PC3832 E Thomas Rd, Phoenix, AZ 85018 Directions (602) 955-2030
Experience & Treatment Frequency
View All Accepted Carriers
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
How was your appointment with Dr. Woodward?
Have been a patient of Dr. Woodward for over 30 years, does that tell you anything? Great doctor, service and staff.
About Dr. Paul Woodward, DPM
- Podiatry
- English
- 1265428064
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Woodward accepts Anthem, Blue Cross Blue Shield and CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Woodward has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Woodward works at
Dr. Woodward has seen patients for Ankle Sprain and Achilles Tendon Sprain or Rupture and Ankle Sprains and Strains, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Woodward on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
4 patients have reviewed Dr. Woodward. The overall rating for this provider is 4.0. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Woodward.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Woodward, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Woodward appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.