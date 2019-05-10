See All Plastic Surgeons in San Ramon, CA
Dr. Paul Wotowic, MD

Cosmetic, Plastic & Reconstructive Surgery
4.1 (15)
Accepting new patients
45 years of experience

Overview of Dr. Paul Wotowic, MD

Dr. Paul Wotowic, MD is a Cosmetic, Plastic & Reconstructive Surgery Specialist in San Ramon, CA. They specialize in Cosmetic, Plastic & Reconstructive Surgery, has 45 years of experience, and is board certified in Otolaryngology. They graduated from Tulane University of Louisiana.

Dr. Wotowic works at San Ramon Regional Medical Center EMR in San Ramon, CA. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Dr. Wotowic's Office Locations

  1
    San Ramon Regional Medical Center
    6001 Norris Canyon Rd, San Ramon, CA 94583 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (925) 275-9200

Experience & Treatment Frequency

NEW FEATURE

What is treatment frequency?

Our treatment frequency feature helps you understand howoften a provider performs or treats a specificprocedure/condition compared to other doctors. Providersrank in one of four frequency categories:

Very HighFrequency
HighFrequency
NormalFrequency
May Perform

Specific procedures/conditions that don’t haveenough data are indicated with “May Perform”. We encourageyou to contact the provider with questions about theirexperience.

Search for conditions or procedures.
Capsular Contracture of Breast Implant
Thyroid Scan
Fiberoptic Endoscopic Evaluation of Swallowing (FEES)
Capsular Contracture of Breast Implant
Thyroid Scan
Fiberoptic Endoscopic Evaluation of Swallowing (FEES)

Treatment frequency



Many providers have expertise treating multiple conditions or procedures. FindCare uses a variety of data sources to determine which conditions or procedures a provider treats and their level of experience.
Capsular Contracture of Breast Implant Chevron Icon
Thyroid Scan Chevron Icon
Fiberoptic Endoscopic Evaluation of Swallowing (FEES) Chevron Icon
Audiometry Chevron Icon
Carotid Ultrasound Chevron Icon
Evaluation and Treatment of Sleep Disorders Chevron Icon
Hearing Screening Chevron Icon
Home Sleep Study Chevron Icon
Middle Ear Implant Candidacy Evaluation Chevron Icon
Oral Cancer Screening Chevron Icon
Skin Cancer Chevron Icon
Ultrasound, Thyroid Chevron Icon
Acute Sinusitis Chevron Icon
Breast Lift Surgery Chevron Icon
Breast Reconstruction Chevron Icon
Breast Reduction Chevron Icon
Deviated Septum Chevron Icon
Dressing and-or Debridement of Wound, Infection, or Burn (incl. Negative Pressure Wound Therapy) Chevron Icon
Excision of Skin Lesion Chevron Icon
Gynecomastia Chevron Icon
Nasal Septum Surgery (Septoplasty) Chevron Icon
Nipple Reconstruction Chevron Icon
Perforated Eardrum Chevron Icon
Rhinoseptoplasty Chevron Icon
Sinusitis Chevron Icon
    • Aetna
    • Anthem
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield of California
    • Blue Shield of California
    • CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Cigna

    Ratings & Reviews
    Reviews are displayed in date order and collected from patients who have agreed to reporting accurate and fair reviews. Providers with no reviews may have a new FindCare profile, or no submitted reviews on FindCare yet.

    Learn more about how FindCare's ratings and reviews work

    4.1
    Average provider rating
    Based on 15 ratings
    Patient Ratings (15)
    5 Star
    (11)
    4 Star
    (0)
    3 Star
    (1)
    2 Star
    (0)
    1 Star
    (3)
    May 10, 2019
    I am extremely pleased with my breast reduction surgery.
    — May 10, 2019
    Read more reviews on Healthgrades
    About Dr. Paul Wotowic, MD

    Specialties
    • Cosmetic, Plastic & Reconstructive Surgery
    Specialties
    Years of Experience
    • 45 years of experience
    Years of Experience
    Years of experience represents how long a provider has been practicing in their field since graduating from medical school. Not all providers will have this information available.
    Languages Spoken
    • English
    Languages Spoken
    NPI Number
    • 1821286022
    NPI Number
    A National Provider Identifier (NPI) is a unique 10-digit identifier issued by the government to healthcare providers.

    Education & Certifications

    Medical Education
    • Tulane University of Louisiana
    Medical Education
    Board Certifications
    • Otolaryngology and Otolaryngology-Head and Neck Surgery
    Board Certifications
    What’s a board certification and why is it important that my provider has one?

    A board certification represents a provider’s dedication to ongoing training in one or more specialties, including the completion of intensive exams. While not all specialties have board certifications, if your provider does have one they’ve taken the extra step to master their specialty and to keep up with the latest advancements in their field.

    Frequently Asked Questions

    Dr. Paul Wotowic, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Wotowic is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.

    Dr. Wotowic has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).

    Dr. Wotowic has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

    Dr. Wotowic works at San Ramon Regional Medical Center EMR in San Ramon, CA. View the full address on Dr. Wotowic’s profile.

    15 patients have reviewed Dr. Wotowic. The overall rating for this provider is 4.1. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Wotowic.

    Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Wotowic, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Wotowic appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

