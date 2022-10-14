Overview

Dr. Paul Wright, MD is a Gastroenterology Specialist in Mesquite, TX. They specialize in Gastroenterology, has 40 years of experience, and is board certified in Internal Medicine. They graduated from University of Texas Southwestern Medical School and is affiliated with Baylor Scott And White Medical Center Sunnyvale and Texas Health Presbyterian Hospital Rockwall.



Dr. Wright works at Texas Digestive Disease Consultants in Mesquite, TX. They frequently treat conditions like Abdominal Pain, Gas-Bloat Syndrome and Dysphagia along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.