Overview

Dr. Paul Yamauchi, MD is a Dermatologist in Santa Monica, CA. They specialize in Dermatology, has 32 years of experience. They graduated from Case Western Reserve University School of Medicine and is affiliated with Providence Saint John's Health Center.



Dr. Yamauchi works at Dermatology Institute/Skin Ctr in Santa Monica, CA. They frequently treat conditions like Ringworm and Acne along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.