Overview

Dr. Paul Yim, MD is a Family Medicine Specialist in White House, TN. They specialize in Family Medicine, has 27 years of experience. They graduated from HOLY FAMILY COLLEGE and is affiliated with Tristar Skyline Medical Center and Tristar Northcrest Medical Center.



Dr. Yim works at Axis Medical in White House, TN. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.