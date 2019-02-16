Overview

Dr. Paul Yoshino, MD is a Cardiology Specialist in Downey, CA. They specialize in Cardiology, has 35 years of experience, and is board certified in Cardiovascular Disease. They graduated from DUKE UNIV SCH OF MED and is affiliated with Saint Francis Medical Center.



Dr. Yoshino works at Cardiovascular Medical Associates in Downey, CA with other offices in Lynwood, CA. They frequently treat conditions like Electrocardiogram (EKG) and Chest Pain along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Anthem Blue Cross as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.