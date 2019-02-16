Dr. Paul Yoshino, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Yoshino is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Paul Yoshino, MD
Offers telehealth
Overview
Dr. Paul Yoshino, MD is a Cardiology Specialist in Downey, CA. They specialize in Cardiology, has 35 years of experience, and is board certified in Cardiovascular Disease. They graduated from DUKE UNIV SCH OF MED and is affiliated with Saint Francis Medical Center.
Dr. Yoshino works at
Find providers based on your care needs
Locations
-
1
Kaushal R. Tamboli MD Inc.8317 Davis St Ste A, Downey, CA 90241 Directions
-
2
Saint Francis Medical Plaza3628 E Imperial Hwy Ste 201, Lynwood, CA 90262 Directions (562) 869-1511
Hospital Affiliations
- Saint Francis Medical Center
Experience & Treatment Frequency
View All Accepted Carriers
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Anthem Blue Cross
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield of California
- Blue Shield of California
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CHAMPVA
- Cigna
- Commercial Insurance Company
- Health Net
- Kaiser Permanente
- Principal Life
- UnitedHealthCare
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
How was your appointment with Dr. Yoshino?
I have been seeing Dr Yoshino for many years and the reviews posted are not accurate. He takes the time to explain everything. He does expect his patients to take responsibility for their care. He wants his patients to know their medications . He is an excellent cardiologist in a busy practice.
About Dr. Paul Yoshino, MD
- Cardiology
- 35 years of experience
- English, Japanese
- 1063575223
Education & Certifications
- Tulane University School Of Med
- DUKE UNIV SCH OF MED
- Cardiovascular Disease
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Yoshino accepts Aetna, Anthem and Anthem Blue Cross, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Yoshino has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Yoshino works at
Dr. Yoshino has seen patients for Electrocardiogram (EKG) and Chest Pain, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Yoshino on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
Dr. Yoshino speaks Japanese.
12 patients have reviewed Dr. Yoshino. The overall rating for this provider is 2.9. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Yoshino.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Yoshino, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Yoshino appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.