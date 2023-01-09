Dr. Young has an average wait time of Over 45 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Paul Young, MD
Offers telehealth
Overview
Dr. Paul Young, MD is an Otolaryngology (Ear, Nose & Throat) Specialist in Buffalo, NY. They completed their residency with The School of Medicine and Biomedical Sciences SUNY at Buffalo
Dr. Young works at
Locations
-
1
Erie County Medical Center462 Grider St, Buffalo, NY 14215 Directions (716) 832-8500
-
2
Paul R. Young MD Pllc4955 N Bailey Ave Ste 202, Buffalo, NY 14226 Directions
Hospital Affiliations
- Buffalo General Medical Center
Experience & Treatment Frequency
View All Accepted Carriers
- Aetna
- Amerigroup (Wellpoint)
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareOregon
- CareSource
- Cigna
- Commercial Insurance Company
- Community Health Choice
- Coventry Health Care
- EBS-RMSCO
- EmblemHealth
- Excellus BlueCross BlueShield
- Fidelis Care
- First Health
- Health Net
- HealthPlus
- HealthPlus Amerigroup
- Horizon Blue Cross Blue Shield of New Jersey
- Humana
- Husky Health
- inHealth
- INTotal Health
- MagnaCare
- Medica
- Medicaid
- Medicare
- Midwest Health Plan
- Molina Healthcare
- MultiPlan
- MVP Health Care
- Peach State Health Plan
- POMCO Group
- Simply Healthcare Plans
- Special Needs Plan
- Staywell (Wellcare)
- UnitedHealthCare
- Universal American
- Wellcare of Georgia
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
How was your appointment with Dr. Young?
Dr. Young was extremely supportive and caring while taking care of our 2 year old daughter. He was patient and gave top quality care. She had a terrible hacking cough and he was able to diagnose and support her healing. Excellent experience. Would definitely recommend.
About Dr. Paul Young, MD
- Ear, Nose, and Throat
- English, French, German, Hebrew, Russian, Spanish and Yiddish
- 1184858458
Education & Certifications
- The School of Medicine and Biomedical Sciences SUNY at Buffalo
- University at Buffalo - State University of New York
- Otolaryngology and Otolaryngology-Head and Neck Surgery
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Young accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Young has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Young works at
Dr. Young has seen patients for Postnasal Drip, Otitis Media and Chronic Sinusitis, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Young on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
Dr. Young speaks French, German, Hebrew, Russian, Spanish and Yiddish.
158 patients have reviewed Dr. Young. The overall rating for this provider is 4.8. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Young.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Young, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Young appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.