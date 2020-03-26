Overview of Dr. Paul Young, MD

Dr. Paul Young, MD is a Psychiatry Specialist in Baytown, TX. They specialize in Psychiatry, has 29 years of experience. They graduated from UNIVERSITY OF LOUISVILLE.



Dr. Young works at JACINTO MEDICAL GROUP in Baytown, TX. They frequently treat conditions like ADHD and-or ADD, Phobia and Psychosis Due to Mental Illness along with other conditions at varying frequencies. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.