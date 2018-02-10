Overview of Dr. Paul Yuratich, MD

Dr. Paul Yuratich, MD is an Internal Medicine Specialist in New Orleans, LA. They specialize in Internal Medicine, has 36 years of experience. They graduated from Louisiana State University / School of Medicine In New Orleans and is affiliated with West Jefferson Medical Center.



Dr. Yuratich works at MacArthur Primary Care Center in New Orleans, LA. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.