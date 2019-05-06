Dr. Paul Yurfest, DDS is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Yurfest is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Paul Yurfest, DDS
Offers telehealth
Overview
Dr. Paul Yurfest, DDS is an Orthodontics & Dentofacial Orthopedics Practitioner in Atlanta, GA. They completed their residency with Veterans Administration Hosp
Dr. Yurfest works at
Locations
-
1
West Paces Ferry Orthodontics1218 W Paces Ferry Rd NW Ste 204, Atlanta, GA 30327 Directions (404) 937-6195
Hospital Affiliations
- Children's Healthcare of Atlanta at Egleston
Experience & Treatment Frequency
View All Accepted Carriers
- Accepts most major Health Plans. Please contact our office for details.
- Aetna
- Ameritas
- Blue Cross Blue Shield of Georgia
- Cigna
- Delta Dental
- Dental Network of America
- DenteMax
- Guardian
- Humana
- MetLife
- Principal Financial Group
- Total Dental Administrators PPO
- United Concordia
- United Healthcare Dental
- UnitedHealthCare
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
How was your appointment with Dr. Yurfest?
Overall experience was great.
About Dr. Paul Yurfest, DDS
- Orthodontics & Dentofacial Orthopedics
- English
- 1710033261
Education & Certifications
- Veterans Administration Hosp
- Veteran's Hosp
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Yurfest has an average wait time of Over 45 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Yurfest accepts Aetna, Blue Cross Blue Shield of Georgia and Cigna, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Yes, you can schedule an appointment online with Dr. Yurfest using Healthline FindCare.
Dr. Yurfest has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Yurfest works at
472 patients have reviewed Dr. Yurfest. The overall rating for this provider is 4.7. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Yurfest.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Yurfest, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Yurfest appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.