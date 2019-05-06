Overview

Dr. Paul Yurfest, DDS is an Orthodontics & Dentofacial Orthopedics Practitioner in Atlanta, GA. They completed their residency with Veterans Administration Hosp



Dr. Yurfest works at West Paces Ferry Orthodontics in Atlanta, GA. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Blue Cross Blue Shield of Georgia and Cigna as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.