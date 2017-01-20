Dr. Paul Zachary, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Zachary is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Paul Zachary, MD
Dr. Paul Zachary, MD is a Gastroenterology Specialist in Manhattan, KS. They specialize in Gastroenterology, has 35 years of experience. They graduated from University Of Missouri--Kansas City School Of Medicine and is affiliated with Ascension Via Christi Hospital Manhattan.
Manhattan Gastroenterology1419 Westport Landing Pl Ste 103, Manhattan, KS 66502 Directions (785) 539-8900
- Ascension Via Christi Hospital Manhattan
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health
- Humana
- MultiPlan
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
He possesses knowledge in his field, a good, professional, yet personal, bedside manner. He ensures that you have a good understanding of the procedure you're going through as well as the results. The surgical staff is friendly, competent, and courteous as well. The only problem I had was with the front desk receptionist who did not appear friendly, welcoming, or courteous anytime we encountered. The last time I called the office, she hung up before I even finished my sentence saying goodbye.
- Gastroenterology
- 35 years of experience
- English, German
- 1578532214
- University Of Ks School Of Med
- University Of Missouri--Kansas City School Of Medicine
