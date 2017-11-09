Dr. Zawatsky has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Paul Zawatsky, MD
Overview
Dr. Paul Zawatsky, MD is a Sports Medicine Specialist in Jacksonville, FL. They specialize in Sports Medicine, has 35 years of experience. They graduated from SAINT GEORGE'S UNIVERSITY / SCHOOL OF MEDICINE.
Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Find providers based on your care needs
Locations
- 1 11481 Old Saint Augustine Rd Ste 103, Jacksonville, FL 32258 Directions (904) 260-8424
-
2
Paul D Zawatsky MD10609 Old Saint Augustine Rd, Jacksonville, FL 32257 Directions (904) 260-8424
Experience & Treatment Frequency
View All Accepted Carriers
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health
- Humana
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
How was your appointment with Dr. Zawatsky?
I saw Dr. Zawatsky for the first time and was shocked that I actually spent an hour with me. I'm used to 4 to 6 minutes with a Dr. I'm recommending him to my wife.
About Dr. Paul Zawatsky, MD
- Sports Medicine
- 35 years of experience
- English
- 1164431037
Education & Certifications
- SAINT GEORGE'S UNIVERSITY / SCHOOL OF MEDICINE
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Zawatsky accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Zawatsky has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
14 patients have reviewed Dr. Zawatsky. The overall rating for this provider is 4.4. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Zawatsky.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Zawatsky, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Zawatsky appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.