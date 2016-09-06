Dr. Zaydon accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Paul Zaydon, MD
Overview
Dr. Paul Zaydon, MD is a Dermatologist in Fall River, MA. They specialize in Dermatology, has 43 years of experience, and is board certified in Dermatology. They graduated from UNIVERSITY OF PENNSYLVANIA / SCHOOL OF MEDICINE.
They frequently treat conditions like Abscess or Fluid Incision and Drainage, Abscess or Cyst Drainage or Aspiration and Itchy Skin along with other conditions at varying frequencies. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Locations
- 1 775 Davol St, Fall River, MA 02720 Directions (774) 488-5888
Agape Dermatology49 Seekonk St Unit 3, Providence, RI 02906 Directions (401) 396-2227
Paul T Zaydonmd115 Newport Ave, Pawtucket, RI 02861 Directions (401) 723-4290
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Blue Cross and Blue Shield of Massachusetts
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health
- Harvard Pilgrim Health Care
- MultiPlan
- Tufts Health Plan
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
Dr. Zaydon administered Botox for both my migraines and my wrinkles. My results so far are amazing! My forehead/eye area is smooth and I haven't experienced a headache yet.
About Dr. Paul Zaydon, MD
- Dermatology
- 43 years of experience
- English, Portuguese
- 1700892726
Education & Certifications
- UNIVERSITY OF PENNSYLVANIA / SCHOOL OF MEDICINE
- Dermatology
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Zaydon has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Zaydon has seen patients for Abscess or Fluid Incision and Drainage, Abscess or Cyst Drainage or Aspiration and Itchy Skin, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Zaydon on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
Dr. Zaydon speaks Portuguese.
11 patients have reviewed Dr. Zaydon. The overall rating for this provider is 2.9. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Zaydon.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Zaydon, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Zaydon appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.