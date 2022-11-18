Dr. Paul Zbell, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Zbell is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Paul Zbell, MD
Overview of Dr. Paul Zbell, MD
Dr. Paul Zbell, MD is an Urology Specialist in Huntsville, AL. They specialize in Urology, has 32 years of experience. They graduated from Baylor University and is affiliated with Decatur Morgan Hospital and Huntsville Hospital.
Dr. Zbell's Office Locations
North Alabama Urology PC825 Adams St Se, Huntsville, AL 35801 Directions (256) 536-9020
Hospital Affiliations
- Decatur Morgan Hospital
- Huntsville Hospital
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield of California
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health
- Humana
Ratings & Reviews
Dr.Zbell is an excellent surgeon. I highly recommend
About Dr. Paul Zbell, MD
- Urology
- 32 years of experience
- English, Spanish
- 1124017314
Education & Certifications
- Baylor University
Dr. Zbell has an average wait time of 31 – 45 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Zbell accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Zbell has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Zbell has seen patients for Blood in Urine (Hematuria), Urinary Stones and Painful Urination (Dysuria), and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Zbell on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
Dr. Zbell speaks Spanish.
29 patients have reviewed Dr. Zbell. The overall rating for this provider is 3.9. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Zbell.
