Dr. Paul Zei, MD
Overview
Dr. Paul Zei, MD is a Cardiology Specialist in Boston, MA. They specialize in Cardiology, has 25 years of experience, and is board certified in Cardiovascular Disease. They graduated from Stanford University and is affiliated with Brigham And Women's Hospital and Newton - Wellesley Hospital.
Locations
Brigham and Women's Hospital, Heart and Vascular Center70 FRANCIS ST, Boston, MA 02115 Directions (857) 307-4000
Hospital Affiliations
- Brigham And Women's Hospital
- Newton - Wellesley Hospital
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Anthem
- Blue Cross and Blue Shield of Massachusetts
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- Coventry Health Care
- First Health
- Harvard Pilgrim Health Care
- Humana
- Tufts Health Plan
- UnitedHealthCare
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
My family loves Dr. Zei and thinks the world of him! He is the most knowledgeable and skilled Electrophysiologist in the US (our honest opinion!) We trust Dr. Zei with my husband's life. We feel safe and reassured with him when we have to make scary decisions. He has proven himself time after time during my husband's heart issues. (Dr. Zei saved my husband's life in March of this year because he recommended a Zoll lifevest when my husband had to have his ICD removed.) He is very kind too!
About Dr. Paul Zei, MD
- Cardiology
- 25 years of experience
- English
Education & Certifications
- Stanford University
- Cardiovascular Disease and Clinical Cardiac Electrophysiology
