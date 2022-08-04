Overview

Dr. Paul Zhang, MD is a Medical Oncology Specialist in Lake Charles, LA. They graduated from Hebei Medical University - Shijiazhuang, China and is affiliated with Christus Ochsner Saint Patrick Hospital, Mercy Regional Medical Center and Savoy Medical Center.



Dr. Zhang works at LNRC RHEUMATOLOGY in Lake Charles, LA with other offices in Houston, TX. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.