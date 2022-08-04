Dr. Paul Zhang, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Zhang is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Paul Zhang, MD
Offers telehealth
Overview
Dr. Paul Zhang, MD is a Medical Oncology Specialist in Lake Charles, LA. They graduated from Hebei Medical University - Shijiazhuang, China and is affiliated with Christus Ochsner Saint Patrick Hospital, Mercy Regional Medical Center and Savoy Medical Center.
Locations
Lnrc Rheumatology4150 Nelson Rd, Lake Charles, LA 70605 Directions (337) 562-3689Monday8:00am - 5:00pmTuesday8:00am - 5:00pmWednesday8:00am - 5:00pmThursday8:00am - 5:00pmFriday8:00am - 5:00pm
Integrative Cancer Treatment Center ICTC7501 Fannin St Ste 705, Houston, TX 77054 Directions (713) 797-1900
Hospital Affiliations
- Christus Ochsner Saint Patrick Hospital
- Mercy Regional Medical Center
- Savoy Medical Center
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Blue Cross and Blue Shield of Oklahoma
- Blue Cross and Blue Shield of Texas
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- Commercial Insurance Company
- Coventry Health Care
- First Health
- Humana
- Medicare
- MultiPlan
- Provider Select, Inc.
- Three Rivers Provider Network
- UnitedHealthCare
Ratings & Reviews
Does Dr do phone or zoom meetings out of state?
About Dr. Paul Zhang, MD
- Medical Oncology
- English, Chinese
- 1376546499
Education & Certifications
- Yale U
- St. Lukeâ€™s-Roosevelt Hospital Center, Columbia University - New York, NY
- Columbia St Lukes Roosevelt Hospital
- Hebei Medical University - Shijiazhuang, China
- Hebei Medical University
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Zhang accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Zhang has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Zhang speaks Chinese.
3 patients have reviewed Dr. Zhang. The overall rating for this provider is 5.0. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Zhang.
