Dr. Paul Zidel I, MD
Overview of Dr. Paul Zidel I, MD
Dr. Paul Zidel I, MD is an Orthopedic Hand Surgery Specialist in Phoenix, AZ. They specialize in Orthopedic Hand Surgery, has 36 years of experience, and is board certified in Plastic Surgery. They graduated from BELLEVUE HOSPITAL CENTER / MEDICAL COLLEGE and is affiliated with Valleywise Health Medical Center.
Dr. Zidel I's Office Locations
Maricopa Medical Center2601 E Roosevelt St, Phoenix, AZ 85008
Hospital Affiliations
- Valleywise Health Medical Center
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health
- MultiPlan
About Dr. Paul Zidel I, MD
- Orthopedic Hand Surgery
- 36 years of experience
- English
- 1538166152
Education & Certifications
- BELLEVUE HOSPITAL CENTER / MEDICAL COLLEGE
- Plastic Surgery
Dr. Zidel I has an average wait time of 16 – 30 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Zidel I accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans.
