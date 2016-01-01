See All Pulmonary Doctors / Pulmonologists in Duluth, MN
Dr. Paul Zimmerman, MD

Pulmonary Disease
3.7 (6)
Map Pin Small Duluth, MN
Accepting new patients
37 years of experience

Offers telehealth

Overview of Dr. Paul Zimmerman, MD

Dr. Paul Zimmerman, MD is a Pulmonologist in Duluth, MN. They specialize in Pulmonary Disease, has 37 years of experience, and is board certified in Internal Medicine. They graduated from University Of Kansas School Of Medicine and is affiliated with Essentia Health St. Mary's Hospital-Superior, Essentia Health St. Mary's Medical Center and Essentia Health-Sandstone.

Dr. Zimmerman works at Essentia Health-Duluth Clinic 3rd Street Building in Duluth, MN with other offices in Sandstone, MN and Ashland, WI. They frequently treat conditions like Emphysema, COPD (Chronic Obstructive Pulmonary Disease) and Asthma along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Dr. Zimmerman's Office Locations

  1. 1
    Essentia Health-Duluth Clinic 3rd Street Building
    400 E 3rd St Fl 3, Duluth, MN 55805
  2. 2
    Essentia Health-Sandstone
    705 Lundorff Dr, Sandstone, MN 55072
  3. 3
    Essentia Health-Ashland Clinic
    1615 Maple Ln Ste 1, Ashland, WI 54806

Experience & Treatment Frequency

Treatment frequency



Many providers have expertise treating multiple conditions or procedures. FindCare uses a variety of data sources to determine which conditions or procedures a provider treats and their level of experience.
Emphysema Chevron Icon
COPD (Chronic Obstructive Pulmonary Disease) Chevron Icon
Asthma Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Asthma
Arterial Blood Gas Test (ABG) Chevron Icon
Bronchoscopy Chevron Icon
Low Blood Oxygen Level Chevron Icon
Cough Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Cough
Bronchiectasis Chevron Icon
Bronchitis Chevron Icon
Chronic Pulmonary Heart Diseases (incl. Pulmonary Hypertension) Chevron Icon
Interstitial Lung Disease Chevron Icon
Lung Nodule Chevron Icon
Partial Lung Collapse Chevron Icon
Pleural Effusion Chevron Icon
Pneumonia Chevron Icon
Primary Pulmonary Hypertension Chevron Icon
Pulmonary Hypertension Chevron Icon
Pulmonary Rehabilitation Services Chevron Icon
Respiratory Failure Chevron Icon
Sarcoidosis Chevron Icon
Shortness of Breath Chevron Icon
Sleep Apnea Chevron Icon
Thoracentesis Chevron Icon
Wheezing Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Wheezing
Acute Bronchitis Chevron Icon
Acute Upper Respiratory Infection Chevron Icon
Asbestosis Chevron Icon
Blastomycosis Chevron Icon
Bronchopulmonary Aspergillosis Chevron Icon
Collapsed Lung (Pneumothorax) Chevron Icon
Common Cold Chevron Icon
Continuous Positive Airway Pressure (CPAP) Chevron Icon
Empyema Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Empyema
Hypersensitivity Pneumonitis Chevron Icon
Lung Abscess Chevron Icon
Metastatic Respiratory System Cancer Chevron Icon
Mycobacterial Lung Infection Chevron Icon
Pneumoconiosis and Pneumonopathy Chevron Icon
Pneumonitis (Due to Solids or Liquids) Chevron Icon
Pulmonary Embolism Chevron Icon
Pulmonary Eosinophilia Chevron Icon
Rheumatoid Lung Disease Chevron Icon
Smoking Cessation Counseling Chevron Icon
Systemic Sclerosis Chevron Icon
Valley Fever Chevron Icon
Wegener's Granulomatosis Chevron Icon
    Insurance Accepted

    • Aetna
    • Anthem
    • Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Blue Cross and Blue Shield of Minnesota
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Cigna
    • First Health
    • Humana
    • MultiPlan

    * Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.

    Ratings & Reviews

    3.7
    Average provider rating
    Based on 6 ratings
    Patient Ratings (6)
    5 Star
    (3)
    4 Star
    (1)
    3 Star
    (0)
    2 Star
    (1)
    1 Star
    (1)
    About Dr. Paul Zimmerman, MD

    • Pulmonary Disease
    • 37 years of experience
    • English
    • Male
    • 1386669398
    Education & Certifications

    • Indiana University School Of Medicine
    • Mayo Grad Sch Med
    • University Of Kansas School Of Medicine
    • Internal Medicine
    Hospital Affiliations

    • Essentia Health St. Mary's Hospital-Superior
    • Essentia Health St. Mary's Medical Center
    • Essentia Health-Sandstone

    Frequently Asked Questions

    Dr. Paul Zimmerman, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Zimmerman is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.

    Dr. Zimmerman has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).

    Dr. Zimmerman has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

    Dr. Zimmerman has seen patients for Emphysema, COPD (Chronic Obstructive Pulmonary Disease) and Asthma, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Zimmerman on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.

    6 patients have reviewed Dr. Zimmerman. The overall rating for this provider is 3.7. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Zimmerman.

    Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Zimmerman, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Zimmerman appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

