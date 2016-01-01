Dr. Paul Zimmerman, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Zimmerman is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Paul Zimmerman, MD
Offers telehealth
Overview of Dr. Paul Zimmerman, MD
Dr. Paul Zimmerman, MD is a Pulmonologist in Duluth, MN. They specialize in Pulmonary Disease, has 37 years of experience, and is board certified in Internal Medicine. They graduated from University Of Kansas School Of Medicine and is affiliated with Essentia Health St. Mary's Hospital-Superior, Essentia Health St. Mary's Medical Center and Essentia Health-Sandstone.
Dr. Zimmerman works at
Dr. Zimmerman's Office Locations
-
1
Essentia Health-Duluth Clinic 3rd Street Building400 E 3rd St Fl 3, Duluth, MN 55805 Directions
-
2
Essentia Health-Sandstone705 Lundorff Dr, Sandstone, MN 55072 Directions
-
3
Essentia Health-Ashland Clinic1615 Maple Ln Ste 1, Ashland, WI 54806 Directions
Experience & Treatment Frequency
Insurance Accepted
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross and Blue Shield of Minnesota
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health
- Humana
- MultiPlan
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
How was your appointment with Dr. Zimmerman?
About Dr. Paul Zimmerman, MD
- Pulmonary Disease
- 37 years of experience
- English
- Male
- 1386669398
Education & Certifications
- Indiana University School Of Medicine
- Mayo Grad Sch Med
- University Of Kansas School Of Medicine
- Internal Medicine
Hospital Affiliations
- Essentia Health St. Mary's Hospital-Superior
- Essentia Health St. Mary's Medical Center
- Essentia Health-Sandstone
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Zimmerman has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Zimmerman accepts Aetna, Anthem and Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Yes, you can schedule an appointment online with Dr. Zimmerman using Healthline FindCare.
Dr. Zimmerman has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Zimmerman works at
Dr. Zimmerman has seen patients for Emphysema, COPD (Chronic Obstructive Pulmonary Disease) and Asthma, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Zimmerman on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
6 patients have reviewed Dr. Zimmerman. The overall rating for this provider is 3.7. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Zimmerman.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Zimmerman, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Zimmerman appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.