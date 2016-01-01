Overview of Dr. Paul Zimmerman, MD

Dr. Paul Zimmerman, MD is a Pulmonologist in Duluth, MN. They specialize in Pulmonary Disease, has 37 years of experience, and is board certified in Internal Medicine. They graduated from University Of Kansas School Of Medicine and is affiliated with Essentia Health St. Mary's Hospital-Superior, Essentia Health St. Mary's Medical Center and Essentia Health-Sandstone.



Dr. Zimmerman works at Essentia Health-Duluth Clinic 3rd Street Building in Duluth, MN with other offices in Sandstone, MN and Ashland, WI. They frequently treat conditions like Emphysema, COPD (Chronic Obstructive Pulmonary Disease) and Asthma along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.