Overview

Dr. Paul Zimmermann, MD is a Cardiology Specialist in Camden, SC. They specialize in Cardiology, has 35 years of experience. They graduated from New York State U, College of Medicine - Upstate and is affiliated with Musc Health Columbia Medical Center Downtown and Musc Health Kershaw Medical Center.



Dr. Zimmermann works at MUSC Health Heart & Vascular Haile St. in Camden, SC with other offices in Columbia, SC. They frequently treat conditions like Heart Palpitations, Chest Pain and Heart Disease along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.