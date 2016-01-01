Dr. Paul Zimmermann, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Zimmermann is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Paul Zimmermann, MD
Overview
Dr. Paul Zimmermann, MD is a Cardiology Specialist in Camden, SC. They specialize in Cardiology, has 35 years of experience. They graduated from New York State U, College of Medicine - Upstate and is affiliated with Musc Health Columbia Medical Center Downtown and Musc Health Kershaw Medical Center.
Dr. Zimmermann works at
Locations
MUSC Health Heart & Vascular Haile St.1330 Haile St, Camden, SC 29020 Directions
MUSC Health Heart & Vascular Columbia Medical Park NE114 Gateway Corporate Blvd Ste 120, Columbia, SC 29203 Directions
Experience & Treatment Frequency
Insurance Accepted
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health
- Humana
- MultiPlan
Ratings & Reviews
About Dr. Paul Zimmermann, MD
- Cardiology
- 35 years of experience
- English
- Male
- 1629002332
Education & Certifications
- Fletcher Allens Hlth Care-U Vt Coll Med
- Ri Hosp-Brown University
- New York State U, College of Medicine - Upstate
Hospital Affiliations
- Musc Health Columbia Medical Center Downtown
- Musc Health Kershaw Medical Center
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Zimmermann has an average wait time of 16 – 30 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Zimmermann accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Yes, you can schedule an appointment online with Dr. Zimmermann.
Dr. Zimmermann has indicated that they do offer telehealth services.
Dr. Zimmermann works at
Dr. Zimmermann has seen patients for Heart Palpitations, Chest Pain and Heart Disease, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Zimmermann on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
3 patients have reviewed Dr. Zimmermann. The overall rating for this provider is 3.7. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Zimmermann.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Zimmermann, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Zimmermann appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.