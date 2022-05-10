Dr. Paula-Ann Francis, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Francis is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Paula-Ann Francis, MD
Offers telehealth
Overview
Dr. Paula-Ann Francis, MD is a Forensic Psychiatry Specialist in Weston, FL. They specialize in Forensic Psychiatry, has 26 years of experience. They graduated from Saint George's University / School Of Medicine and is affiliated with HCA Florida Woodmont Hospital.
Dr. Francis works at
Find providers based on your care needs
Locations
-
1
Paula-ann M. Francis MD PA17110 Royal Palm Blvd Ste 1, Weston, FL 33326 Directions (754) 216-0840
Hospital Affiliations
- HCA Florida Woodmont Hospital
Experience & Treatment Frequency
View All Accepted Carriers
- Aetna
- Ambetter
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health
- Harvard Pilgrim Health Care
- Humana
- MultiPlan
- QualCare
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
How was your appointment with Dr. Francis?
I highly recommend Dr. Francis for anyone who is looking for a psychiatrist who truly cares for you as a person. She is thorough in her assessments and takes a holistic approach when formulating your plan of care. She has helped change my life for the better.
About Dr. Paula-Ann Francis, MD
- Forensic Psychiatry
- 26 years of experience
- English
- 1760548028
Education & Certifications
- Saint George's University / School Of Medicine
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Francis has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Francis accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Francis has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Francis works at
7 patients have reviewed Dr. Francis. The overall rating for this provider is 2.1. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Francis.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Francis, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Francis appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.