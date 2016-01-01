Dr. Babiss has an average wait time of Under 10 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Paula Babiss, MD
Overview of Dr. Paula Babiss, MD
Dr. Paula Babiss, MD is an Internal Medicine Specialist in Wilmington, NC. They specialize in Internal Medicine, has 36 years of experience. They graduated from New York University School of Medicine and is affiliated with Novant Health New Hanover Regional Medical Center.
Dr. Babiss works at
Dr. Babiss' Office Locations
Wilmington Health1124 Gallery Park Ln Ste 200, Wilmington, NC 28412 Directions (910) 341-3300
Hospital Affiliations
- Novant Health New Hanover Regional Medical Center
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Blue Cross and Blue Shield of North Carolina
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- Humana
- MedCost
- Medica
- Medicaid
- Medicare
- Tricare
- UnitedHealthCare
Ratings & Reviews
About Dr. Paula Babiss, MD
- Internal Medicine
- 36 years of experience
- English
Education & Certifications
- New York University Hospital/Bellevue Hospital
- New York University School of Medicine
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Babiss accepts Aetna, Anthem and CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Babiss has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
7 patients have reviewed Dr. Babiss. The overall rating for this provider is 3.6. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Babiss.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Babiss, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Babiss appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.