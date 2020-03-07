See All Internal Medicine Doctors in Valencia, CA
Dr. Paula Bailey-Walton, MD

Internal Medicine
2.5 (8)
Accepting new patients

Offers telehealth

Overview of Dr. Paula Bailey-Walton, MD

Dr. Paula Bailey-Walton, MD is an Internal Medicine Specialist in Valencia, CA. 

Dr. Bailey-Walton works at Heritage Sierra Medical Group in Valencia, CA. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Blue Cross Blue Shield and Blue Cross Blue Shield of California as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Dr. Bailey-Walton's Office Locations

  1. 1
    Jilin Bai MD Professional Corporation
    25775 McBean Pkwy Ste 106, Valencia, CA 91355 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (661) 362-8100

Hospital Affiliations
Admitting Hospitals

Admitting hospitals are where the provider is credentialed to see patients, perform procedures, and send patients for continuous care.

  • Henry Mayo Newhall Hospital

Experience & Treatment Frequency

NEW FEATURE

What is treatment frequency?

Our treatment frequency feature helps you understand howoften a provider performs or treats a specificprocedure/condition compared to other doctors. Providersrank in one of four frequency categories:

Very HighFrequency
HighFrequency
NormalFrequency
May Perform

Specific procedures/conditions that don’t haveenough data are indicated with “May Perform”. We encourageyou to contact the provider with questions about theirexperience.

Search for conditions or procedures.
Hemorrhoids
Acute Sinusitis
Obesity
Hemorrhoids
Acute Sinusitis
Obesity

Treatment frequency



Many providers have expertise treating multiple conditions or procedures. FindCare uses a variety of data sources to determine which conditions or procedures a provider treats and their level of experience.
Hemorrhoids Chevron Icon
Acute Sinusitis Chevron Icon
Obesity Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Obesity
Acute Pharyngitis Chevron Icon
All Headaches (incl. Migraine) Chevron Icon
Anxiety Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Anxiety
Asthma Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Asthma
Atherosclerosis Chevron Icon
Back Pain Chevron Icon
Care Coordination for Complex Conditions and Procedures Chevron Icon
Chronic Pain Chevron Icon
Constipation Chevron Icon
COPD (Chronic Obstructive Pulmonary Disease) Chevron Icon
Dementia or Depression Screening Chevron Icon
Dyslipidemia Chevron Icon
Ear Ache Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Ear Ache
Electrocardiogram (EKG) Chevron Icon
Gastroesophageal Reflux Disease (GERD) Chevron Icon
Hyperlipidemia Chevron Icon
Hypertension Chevron Icon
Hypothyroidism Chevron Icon
Immunization Administration Chevron Icon
Insomnia Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Insomnia
Joint Pain Chevron Icon
Lipid Disorders Chevron Icon
Low Back Pain Chevron Icon
Malaise and Fatigue Chevron Icon
Migraine Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Migraine
Nausea Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Nausea
Neurogenic Bladder Chevron Icon
Patellofemoral Pain Syndrome or Knee Pain Chevron Icon
Pharyngitis Chevron Icon
Sciatica (Not Due to Disc Displacement) Chevron Icon
Sinusitis Chevron Icon
Wellness Examination Chevron Icon
    About Dr. Paula Bailey-Walton, MD

    Specialties
    • Internal Medicine
    Specialties
    Languages Spoken
    • English, Armenian
    Languages Spoken
    NPI Number
    • 1174646590
    NPI Number
    A National Provider Identifier (NPI) is a unique 10-digit identifier issued by the government to healthcare providers.

    Education & Certifications

    Internship
    • UCLA Sch Med-Kaiser Fdn Hosp
    Internship
    Board Certifications
    • Addiction Medicine and Internal Medicine
    Board Certifications
    What’s a board certification and why is it important that my provider has one?

    A board certification represents a provider’s dedication to ongoing training in one or more specialties, including the completion of intensive exams. While not all specialties have board certifications, if your provider does have one they’ve taken the extra step to master their specialty and to keep up with the latest advancements in their field.

    Frequently Asked Questions

    Dr. Paula Bailey-Walton, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Bailey-Walton is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.

    Dr. Bailey-Walton has an average wait time of 16 – 30 minutes at their office(s).

    Dr. Bailey-Walton has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

    Dr. Bailey-Walton works at Heritage Sierra Medical Group in Valencia, CA. View the full address on Dr. Bailey-Walton’s profile.

    8 patients have reviewed Dr. Bailey-Walton. The overall rating for this provider is 2.5. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Bailey-Walton.

    Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Bailey-Walton, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Bailey-Walton appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

