Dr. Paula Bevilacqua, MD
Overview
Dr. Paula Bevilacqua, MD is a Dermatologist in Cheshire, CT. They specialize in Dermatology, has 38 years of experience, and is board certified in Dermatology. They graduated from NEW YORK UNIVERSITY.
Dr. Bevilacqua works at
Locations
Ana Maria Apoltan MD PC677 S Main St, Cheshire, CT 06410 Directions (203) 250-7577
Experience & Treatment Frequency
Ratings & Reviews
I have been a patient for a number of years. I enjoy my relationship with her. I find her excellent clinically.
About Dr. Paula Bevilacqua, MD
- Dermatology
- 38 years of experience
- English
- 1790715209
Education & Certifications
- YALE UNIVERSITY
- Nyu Med Ctr/Manhattan Va Ho
- NEW YORK UNIVERSITY
- Dermatology
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Bevilacqua works at
