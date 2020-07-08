Dr. Paula Bourelly, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Bourelly is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Paula Bourelly, MD
Overview
Dr. Paula Bourelly, MD is a Dermatologist in Olney, MD. They specialize in Dermatology, has 30 years of experience, and is board certified in Dermatology. They graduated from NORTHWESTERN UNIVERSITY.
Locations
Phs Orhthopaedics Olney18111 Prince Philip Dr Ste 208, Olney, MD 20832 Directions (202) 444-7404
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Anthem
- Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
Ratings & Reviews
Was able to quickly diagnose and accurately treat the boils I had been getting FOR YEARS! Haven't had one since! Highly recommend!
About Dr. Paula Bourelly, MD
- Dermatology
- 30 years of experience
- English, French
- 1700884855
Education & Certifications
- NORTHWESTERN UNIVERSITY
- Dermatology
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Bourelly has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Bourelly accepts Anthem, Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Bourelly has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Bourelly has seen patients for Seborrheic Dermatitis, Rash and Dermatitis, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Bourelly on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
Dr. Bourelly speaks French.
11 patients have reviewed Dr. Bourelly. The overall rating for this provider is 4.3. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Bourelly.
