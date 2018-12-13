Overview of Dr. Paula Brignoni-Blume, MD

Dr. Paula Brignoni-Blume, MD is a Gynecology Specialist in New York, NY. They specialize in Gynecology, has 13 years of experience. They graduated from Saint George's University School Of Medicine and is affiliated with Mount Sinai Queens, Mount Sinai Beth Israel, Mount Sinai Brooklyn, Mount Sinai Hospital and Mount Sinai Morningside.



They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Blue Cross Blue Shield and CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.