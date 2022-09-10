Dr. Paula Deluca, DPM is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Deluca is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Paula Deluca, DPM
Overview of Dr. Paula Deluca, DPM
Dr. Paula Deluca, DPM is a Podiatric Surgery Specialist in Boynton Beach, FL. They completed their residency with Scott and White Memorial Hospital
Dr. Deluca works at
Dr. Deluca's Office Locations
Ira Spinner DPM10075 S Jog Rd Ste 208, Boynton Beach, FL 33437 Directions (561) 734-4867
Hospital Affiliations
- Bethesda Hospital East
- Delray Medical Center
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- Commercial Insurance Company
- Humana
- Medicare
- MultiPlan
- Tricare
- UnitedHealthCare
Ratings & Reviews
First, I am grateful for Personal Physicians for referring me to Dr. Deluca. She was so intelligent, kind and gracious; an exemplary physician who really is concerned about my well-being. I look forward to my follow-up visit not only due to the expertise of Dr. Deluca, but also because the entire staff who I had the pleasure to meet, and who are equally professional and determined to give the best medical care to their patients.
About Dr. Paula Deluca, DPM
- Podiatric Surgery
- English
- 1770539090
Education & Certifications
- Scott and White Memorial Hospital
- OHIO COLLEGE OF PODIATRIC MEDICINE
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Deluca has an average wait time of Under 10 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Deluca accepts Aetna, Blue Cross Blue Shield and Cigna, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Deluca has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Deluca works at
Dr. Deluca has seen patients for Hammer Toe, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Deluca on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
23 patients have reviewed Dr. Deluca. The overall rating for this provider is 4.3. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Deluca.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Deluca, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Deluca appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.