Dr. Paula Deyoung, MD
Overview of Dr. Paula Deyoung, MD
Dr. Paula Deyoung, MD is an Obstetrics & Gynecology Specialist in East Providence, RI. They specialize in Obstetrics & Gynecology, has 34 years of experience. They graduated from BOSTON UNIVERSITY and is affiliated with Rhode Island Hospital and The Miriam Hospital.
Dr. Deyoung works at
Dr. Deyoung's Office Locations
Obstetrics and Gynecology Services East Providence Ri900 Warren Ave Ste 101, East Providence, RI 02914 Directions (401) 919-5200
Obstetrics and Gynecology Services Providence Ri 148 West River St.148 W River St Ste 8, Providence, RI 02904 Directions (401) 606-3000
Obstetrics and Gynecology Services East Greenwich Ri1377 S County Trl Unit 2A, East Greenwich, RI 02818 Directions (401) 606-3000
Hospital Affiliations
- Rhode Island Hospital
- The Miriam Hospital
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health
- Harvard Pilgrim Health Care
- MultiPlan
- Tufts Health Plan
Ratings & Reviews
i have found Dr. DeYoung thorough, a clear communicator and compassionate and reassuring when test results were concerning. She even guided me when my out of state daughter had a crisis. I recommend her highly.
About Dr. Paula Deyoung, MD
- Obstetrics & Gynecology
- 34 years of experience
- English, Portuguese and Spanish
Education & Certifications
- BOSTON UNIVERSITY
