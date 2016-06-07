Dr. Paula Doyle, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Doyle is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Paula Doyle, MD
Overview of Dr. Paula Doyle, MD
Dr. Paula Doyle, MD is an Obstetrics & Gynecology Specialist in Rochester, NY. They specialize in Obstetrics & Gynecology, has 16 years of experience, and is board certified in Female Pelvic Medicine and Reconstructive Surgery. They graduated from UNIVERSITY OF TEXAS MEDICAL BRANCH / SAHS and is affiliated with Strong Memorial Hospital.
Dr. Doyle works at
Dr. Doyle's Office Locations
Urmc Urology in Henrietta500 Red Creek Dr Ste 120, Rochester, NY 14623 Directions (585) 487-3400
Hospital Affiliations
- Strong Memorial Hospital
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- MultiPlan
Ratings & Reviews
Examination professional. Options clearly explained. Follow up appointment available in 2 weeks.
About Dr. Paula Doyle, MD
- Obstetrics & Gynecology
- 16 years of experience
- English
Education & Certifications
- UNIVERSITY OF TEXAS MEDICAL BRANCH / SAHS
- Female Pelvic Medicine and Reconstructive Surgery
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Doyle has an average wait time of Under 10 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Doyle accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Doyle has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
2 patients have reviewed Dr. Doyle. The overall rating for this provider is 5.0. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Doyle.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Doyle, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Doyle appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.