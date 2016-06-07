See All Obstetricians & Gynecologists in Rochester, NY
Super Profile

Dr. Paula Doyle, MD

Obstetrics & Gynecology
5.0 (2)
Accepting new patients
16 years of experience

Overview of Dr. Paula Doyle, MD

Dr. Paula Doyle, MD is an Obstetrics & Gynecology Specialist in Rochester, NY. They specialize in Obstetrics & Gynecology, has 16 years of experience, and is board certified in Female Pelvic Medicine and Reconstructive Surgery. They graduated from UNIVERSITY OF TEXAS MEDICAL BRANCH / SAHS and is affiliated with Strong Memorial Hospital.

Dr. Doyle works at University Of Rochester Urogynecolgy in Rochester, NY. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Dr. Doyle's Office Locations

  1
    Urmc Urology in Henrietta
    500 Red Creek Dr Ste 120, Rochester, NY 14623 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (585) 487-3400

Hospital Affiliations
Admitting Hospitals

Admitting hospitals are where the provider is credentialed to see patients, perform procedures, and send patients for continuous care.

  • Strong Memorial Hospital

Experience & Treatment Frequency

NEW FEATURE

What is treatment frequency?

Our treatment frequency feature helps you understand howoften a provider performs or treats a specificprocedure/condition compared to other doctors. Providersrank in one of four frequency categories:

Very HighFrequency
HighFrequency
NormalFrequency
May Perform

Specific procedures/conditions that don’t haveenough data are indicated with “May Perform”. We encourageyou to contact the provider with questions about theirexperience.

Treatment frequency



Many providers have expertise treating multiple conditions or procedures. FindCare uses a variety of data sources to determine which conditions or procedures a provider treats and their level of experience.
Vaginitis and-or Vaginosis Chevron Icon
Ovarian Cancer Screening Chevron Icon
Vaginal Prolapse Chevron Icon
Atrophic Vaginitis Chevron Icon
Menopausal and Postmenopausal Disorders Chevron Icon
Rectovaginal Fistula Chevron Icon
Urinary-Genital Tract Fistula, Female Chevron Icon
Uterine Prolapse Chevron Icon
Abnormal Uterine Bleeding Chevron Icon
Botox® for the Bladder Chevron Icon
Cervicitis Chevron Icon
Chronic Pelvic Pain Chevron Icon
Interstim® Sacral Nerve Stimulator Chevron Icon
Menstrual Disorders (incl. Dysmenorrhea) Chevron Icon
Noninflammatory Cervical Disorders Chevron Icon
Ovarian Cysts Chevron Icon
Percutaneous Tibial Nerve Stimulation (PTNS) Chevron Icon
Urinary Disorders Chevron Icon
Urinary Incontinence Chevron Icon
Urinary Retention Chevron Icon
Urinary Urgency Chevron Icon
Uterine Fibroids Chevron Icon
    Please double-check when making an appointment.

    View All Accepted Carriers

    • Aetna
    • Anthem
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Cigna
    • MultiPlan

    * Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.

    Ratings & Reviews
    Reviews are displayed in date order and collected from patients who have agreed to reporting accurate and fair reviews. Providers with no reviews may have a new FindCare profile, or no submitted reviews on FindCare yet.

    Learn more about how FindCare's ratings and reviews work

    5.0
    Average provider rating
    Based on 2 ratings
    Patient Ratings (2)
    5 Star
    (2)
    4 Star
    (0)
    3 Star
    (0)
    2 Star
    (0)
    1 Star
    (0)
    About Dr. Paula Doyle, MD

    Specialties
    • Obstetrics & Gynecology
    Specialties
    Years of Experience
    • 16 years of experience
    Years of Experience
    Years of experience represents how long a provider has been practicing in their field since graduating from medical school. Not all providers will have this information available.
    Languages Spoken
    • English
    Languages Spoken
    NPI Number
    • 1669663845
    NPI Number
    A National Provider Identifier (NPI) is a unique 10-digit identifier issued by the government to healthcare providers.

    Education & Certifications

    Medical Education
    • UNIVERSITY OF TEXAS MEDICAL BRANCH / SAHS
    Medical Education
    Board Certifications
    • Female Pelvic Medicine and Reconstructive Surgery
    Board Certifications
    What’s a board certification and why is it important that my provider has one?

    A board certification represents a provider’s dedication to ongoing training in one or more specialties, including the completion of intensive exams. While not all specialties have board certifications, if your provider does have one they’ve taken the extra step to master their specialty and to keep up with the latest advancements in their field.

    Frequently Asked Questions

    Dr. Paula Doyle, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Doyle is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.

    Dr. Doyle has an average wait time of Under 10 minutes at their office(s).

    Dr. Doyle has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

    Dr. Doyle works at University Of Rochester Urogynecolgy in Rochester, NY. View the full address on Dr. Doyle’s profile.

    2 patients have reviewed Dr. Doyle. The overall rating for this provider is 5.0. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Doyle.

    Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Doyle, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Doyle appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

