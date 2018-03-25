Overview of Dr. Paula Drummond, MD

Dr. Paula Drummond, MD is a Pediatrics Specialist in Fairhope, AL. They specialize in Pediatrics, has 33 years of experience. They graduated from UNIVERSITY OF FLORIDA.



Dr. Drummond works at Eastern Shore Childrens Clinic in Fairhope, AL with other offices in Spanish Fort, AL. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.