Dr. Paula Duncan, MD
Offers telehealth
Overview of Dr. Paula Duncan, MD
Dr. Paula Duncan, MD is an Obstetrics & Gynecology Specialist in Mc Kees Rocks, PA. They specialize in Obstetrics & Gynecology, has 14 years of experience. They graduated from Northeastern Ohio Universities College Of Medicine and is affiliated with Saint Clair Hospital.
Dr. Duncan works at
Dr. Duncan's Office Locations
-
1
Zubritzky and Christy Obgyn6000 Steubenville Pike Ste 105, Mc Kees Rocks, PA 15136 Directions (412) 942-1066
-
2
Zubritzky and Christy Obgyn Assoc1050 Bower Hill Rd Ste 205, Pittsburgh, PA 15243 Directions (412) 942-1066
-
3
Village Square/Oxford Drive2000 Oxford Dr Ste 415, Bethel Park, PA 15102 Directions (412) 942-5380
Hospital Affiliations
- Saint Clair Hospital
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- Amerihealth
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Capital Blue Cross
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- Coventry Health Care
- First Health
- Highmark Blue Cross Blue Shield
- UnitedHealthCare
- UPMC
Ratings & Reviews
I’m a current patient of Dr. Duncan. Recently had a hysterectomy and she was wonderful. Very knowledgeable, kind, takes the time to listen and answers all your questions. Can’t thank her enough for taking care of me!
About Dr. Paula Duncan, MD
- Obstetrics & Gynecology
- 14 years of experience
- English
- 1639471568
Education & Certifications
- Magee Woman's Hosp-U Pitts Hlth Ctr
- West Penn
- Northeastern Ohio Universities College Of Medicine
- YOUNGSTOWN STATE UNIVERSITY
Dr. Duncan has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Duncan accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Duncan has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Duncan has seen patients for Encounters for Normal Pregnancies, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Duncan on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
11 patients have reviewed Dr. Duncan. The overall rating for this provider is 5.0. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Duncan.
