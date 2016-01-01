Dr. Paula Eagle, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Eagle is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Paula Eagle, MD
Overview
Dr. Paula Eagle, MD is a Psychiatry Specialist in New York, NY. They specialize in Psychiatry, has 45 years of experience, and is board certified in Psychiatry. They graduated from NEW YORK UNIV SCH OF MED and is affiliated with NewYork-Presbyterian/Columbia University Irving Medical Center.
Locations
Paula F Eagle MD147 E 36TH ST, New York, NY 10016 Directions (212) 448-0248
Hospital Affiliations
- NewYork-Presbyterian/Columbia University Irving Medical Center
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Medicare
- UnitedHealthCare
Ratings & Reviews
About Dr. Paula Eagle, MD
- Psychiatry
- 45 years of experience
- English
- 1801017322
Education & Certifications
- New York Presbyterian Hospital - Columbia Presbyterian Center
- McLean Hosp
- NEW YORK UNIV SCH OF MED
- University of California At Berkeley
- Psychiatry
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Eagle accepts UnitedHealthCare, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
11 patients have reviewed Dr. Eagle. The overall rating for this provider is 2.8. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Eagle.
