See All Infectious Disease Medicine Doctors in Hollywood, FL
Dr. Paula Eckardt, MD Icon-share Share Profile
icon-circle-check
Link Copied!
Profile link copied to clipboard!

Dr. Paula Eckardt, MD

Infectious Disease Medicine
4.7 (23)
Call for new patient details

Offers telehealth

Overview of Dr. Paula Eckardt, MD

Dr. Paula Eckardt, MD is an Infectious Disease Specialist in Hollywood, FL. They graduated from Universidad Del Norte and is affiliated with Memorial Regional Hospital.

Dr. Eckardt works at Memorial Division of Infectious Disease in Hollywood, FL. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Dr. Eckardt's Office Locations

  1. 1
    Memorial Division of Infectious Disease
    5647 Hollywood Blvd Ste 390, Hollywood, FL 33021 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (954) 768-6849

Experience & Treatment Frequency

NEW FEATURE

What is treatment frequency?

Our treatment frequency feature helps you understand howoften a provider performs or treats a specificprocedure/condition compared to other doctors. Providersrank in one of four frequency categories:

Very HighFrequency
HighFrequency
NormalFrequency
May Perform

Specific procedures/conditions that don’t haveenough data are indicated with “May Perform”. We encourageyou to contact the provider with questions about theirexperience.

Search for conditions or procedures.
HIV (Human Immunodeficiency Virus)
Syphilis Infections
Bacterial Sepsis
HIV (Human Immunodeficiency Virus)
Syphilis Infections
Bacterial Sepsis

Treatment frequency



Many providers have expertise treating multiple conditions or procedures. FindCare uses a variety of data sources to determine which conditions or procedures a provider treats and their level of experience.
HIV (Human Immunodeficiency Virus) Chevron Icon
Syphilis Infections Chevron Icon
Bacterial Sepsis Chevron Icon
AIDS Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat AIDS
Hepatitis Chevron Icon
Infectious Diseases Chevron Icon
Mycobacterial Lung Infection Chevron Icon
Sepsis Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Sepsis
Check your insurance
    Close Icon
    Please double-check when making an appointment.

    Insurance Accepted

    • Aetna
    • Ambetter
    • Anthem
    • AvMed
    • Beech Street (Multiplan)
    • Better Health
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield of Florida
    • CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Cigna
    • Coventry Health Care
    • Coventry Health Care of Florida
    • Dimension Health
    • First Health
    • Florida Health Administrators
    • Fortified Provider Network
    • Freedom Health
    • Global Health Care Network
    • Humana
    • Magellan Complete Care
    • Medicaid
    • Medicare
    • Memorial Healthcare System
    • Molina Healthcare
    • MultiPlan
    • Preferred Medical Plan
    • Prime Health Services
    • Quality Health Management (QHM)
    • Simply Healthcare
    • Simply Healthcare Plans
    • Sunshine Health
    • Three Rivers Provider Network
    • UnitedHealthCare

    * Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.

    Ratings & Reviews

    4.7
    Average provider rating
    Based on 23 ratings
    Patient Ratings (23)
    5 Star
    (21)
    4 Star
    (0)
    3 Star
    (0)
    2 Star
    (0)
    1 Star
    (2)
    Leave a review

    How was your appointment with Dr. Eckardt?

    Nov 30, 2022
    Dr Eckardt saved my life over 13 years ago. She was my doctor from 2009 until I moved to Texas in 2020. She looks out for all of her patients.
    Meredith Tyrone Smith Jr — Nov 30, 2022
    Read more reviews on Healthgrades
    Photo: Dr. Paula Eckardt, MD
    How would you rate your experience with Dr. Paula Eckardt, MD?
    • Likelihood of recommending Dr. Eckardt to family and friends

    Dr. Eckardt's Office & Staff

    • Ease of scheduling urgent appointments
    • Office environment, cleanliness, comfort, etc.
    • Staff friendliness and courteousness
    • Total wait time (waiting & exam rooms)

    Experience with Dr. Eckardt

    • Level of trust in provider's decisions
    • How well provider explains medical condition(s)
    • How well provider listens and answers questions
    • Spends appropriate amount of time with patients

    Tell Us About Yourself

    • Your gender:
    • Your age group:
    • Number of office visits you've had in the last 2 years:

    Finish Here

    • How would you like to confirm your survey information?
      Standard text messaging and data rates may apply.
    Thank you for sharing your feedback about Dr. Paula Eckardt, MD.

    About Dr. Paula Eckardt, MD

    Specialties
    • Infectious Disease Medicine
    Specialties
    Languages Spoken
    • English, Spanish
    Languages Spoken
    Gender
    • Female
    Gender
    NPI Number
    • 1720093552
    NPI Number
    A National Provider Identifier (NPI) is a unique 10-digit identifier issued by the government to healthcare providers.

    Education & Certifications

    Fellowship
    • Jackson Meml Hosp VAMC Univ Miami Sch Med
    Fellowship
    Residency
    • Jackson Meml Hosp VAMC Univ Miami Sch Med
    Residency
    Internship
    • Jackson Meml Hosp VAMC
    Internship
    Medical Education
    • Universidad Del Norte
    Medical Education

    Hospital Affiliations

    • Memorial Regional Hospital

    Frequently Asked Questions

    Dr. Eckardt has an average wait time of 31 – 45 minutes at their office(s).

    Dr. Eckardt has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

    Dr. Eckardt works at Memorial Division of Infectious Disease in Hollywood, FL. View the full address on Dr. Eckardt’s profile.

    23 patients have reviewed Dr. Eckardt. The overall rating for this provider is 4.7. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Eckardt.

    Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Eckardt, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Eckardt appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

    Search

    Primary Care
    Close Icon

    In the event of a medical emergency, dial 911 or visit your closest emergency room immediately.