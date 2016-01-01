Overview of Dr. Paula Fergusson, MD

Dr. Paula Fergusson, MD is a Pediatrics Specialist in Potomac Falls, VA. They graduated from Medical College Of Virginia and is affiliated with Reston Hospital Center.



Dr. Fergusson works at KidsFirst Pediatrics in Potomac Falls, VA. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.