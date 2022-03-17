See All Obstetricians & Gynecologists in Port Orange, FL
Dr. Paula Foust, MD

Obstetrics & Gynecology
2.6 (60)
Accepting new patients
38 years of experience

Overview of Dr. Paula Foust, MD

Dr. Paula Foust, MD is an Obstetrics & Gynecology Specialist in Port Orange, FL. They specialize in Obstetrics & Gynecology, has 38 years of experience. They graduated from University of Miami / School of Medicine and is affiliated with Adventhealth Daytona Beach and Halifax Health Medical Center.

Dr. Foust works at Port Orange Gynecology in Port Orange, FL. They frequently treat conditions like Menopausal and Postmenopausal Disorders and Vaginal and Pelvic Prolapse along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Dr. Foust's Office Locations

    Port Orange Gynecology
    900 N Swallow Tail Dr Ste 102, Port Orange, FL 32129 (386) 492-6929
    Monday
    9:00am - 5:00pm
    Tuesday
    9:00am - 5:00pm
    Wednesday
    9:00am - 5:00pm
    Thursday
    9:00am - 5:00pm
    Friday
    9:00am - 5:00pm

Hospital Affiliations
Admitting Hospitals

Admitting hospitals are where the provider is credentialed to see patients, perform procedures, and send patients for continuous care.

  • Adventhealth Daytona Beach
  • Halifax Health Medical Center

Experience & Treatment Frequency

Menopausal and Postmenopausal Disorders
Vaginal and Pelvic Prolapse
Vaginal Prolapse
Menopausal and Postmenopausal Disorders
Vaginal and Pelvic Prolapse
Vaginal Prolapse

Menopausal and Postmenopausal Disorders Chevron Icon
Vaginal and Pelvic Prolapse Chevron Icon
Vaginal Prolapse Chevron Icon
Atrophic Vaginitis Chevron Icon
Chronic Pelvic Pain Chevron Icon
Gynecologic Cancer Chevron Icon
Hemorrhoids Chevron Icon
Mastodynia Chevron Icon
Menstrual Disorders (incl. Dysmenorrhea) Chevron Icon
Noninflammatory Cervical Disorders Chevron Icon
Osteopenia Chevron Icon
Ovarian Cancer Screening Chevron Icon
Ovarian Cysts Chevron Icon
Perimenopause Chevron Icon
Symptomatic Menopause Chevron Icon
Uterine Cancer Chevron Icon
Uterine Prolapse Chevron Icon
Vaginitis and-or Vaginosis Chevron Icon
Abnormal Uterine Bleeding Chevron Icon
Acne Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Acne
Adenomyosis Chevron Icon
All Headaches (incl. Migraine) Chevron Icon
Asymptomatic Post-Menopausal Status Chevron Icon
Bioidentical Hormone Replacement Therapy Chevron Icon
Birth Control Chevron Icon
Breast Pain Chevron Icon
Carcinoma in Situ Chevron Icon
Cervical Cancer Chevron Icon
Cervical Polyps Chevron Icon
Cervicitis Chevron Icon
Congenital Adrenal Hyperplasia (CAH) Chevron Icon
Dilation and Curettage Chevron Icon
Dysplasia Chevron Icon
Ectopic Pregnancy Chevron Icon
Endometriosis Chevron Icon
Excessive Menstrual Bleeding Chevron Icon
Fallopian Tube Cancer Chevron Icon
Fallopian Tube Disorders Chevron Icon
Family Counseling Chevron Icon
Family Planning Services Chevron Icon
Female Incontinence Chevron Icon
Female Urinary Stress Incontinence Chevron Icon
Genitourinary Tract Infections in Pregnancy Chevron Icon
Gestational Diabetes Chevron Icon
Gonorrhea Infections Chevron Icon
HIV (Human Immunodeficiency Virus) Chevron Icon
HPV (Human Papillomavirus) Chevron Icon
Hyperlipidemia Chevron Icon
Hypertension Chevron Icon
Miscarriages Chevron Icon
Nausea Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Nausea
Osteoporosis Chevron Icon
Ovarian Cancer Chevron Icon
Pap Smear Abnormalities Chevron Icon
Pelvic Abscess Chevron Icon
Pelvic Organ Prolapse Chevron Icon
Pelvic Pain Chevron Icon
Polycystic Ovarian Syndrome Chevron Icon
Pregestational Diabetes Mellitus Chevron Icon
Routine Gynecological Care Chevron Icon
Sexually Transmitted Diseases (STDs) Chevron Icon
Stress Incontinence Chevron Icon
Trichomoniasis Chevron Icon
Tubo-Ovarian Abscess Chevron Icon
Urinary Incontinence Chevron Icon
Uterine Fibroids Chevron Icon
Vulvar Cancer Chevron Icon
Vulvodynia Chevron Icon
Yeast Infections Chevron Icon
    Accepted Insurance Carriers

    • Aetna
    • Anthem
    • AvMed
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield of Florida
    • CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Commercial Insurance Company
    • Humana
    • Medical Mutual of Ohio
    • Medicare
    • Medico
    • MultiPlan
    • UnitedHealthCare

    * Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.

    Ratings & Reviews
    2.6
    Average provider rating
    Based on 60 ratings
    Patient Ratings (60)
    5 Star
    (21)
    4 Star
    (2)
    3 Star
    (0)
    2 Star
    (4)
    1 Star
    (33)
    Mar 17, 2022
    I came online looking for Dr. Foust, I really hope she sees this review, 16 years ago she was my OBGYN. I was 17 years old, pregnant and afraid,. I was also high risk as I had type 2 diabetes. Under a lot of stress and worry, Dr. Foust made me feel comfortable and took very good care of me. That was probably the last and only time, my blood sugar numbers were under control! The office that she practiced out of at that time, which was at Saint Mary's Hospital in Richmond VA, had a box for other patients to donate items for my baby, one patient even hand knitted my son a blanket, Dr. Foust ended up leaving town, while I was pregnant but she knew I loved her so much, she flew in when I was in labor! I will NEVER forget her and wish her all the best of everything, I am now 34 and my son, 16.
    — Mar 17, 2022
    About Dr. Paula Foust, MD

    Obstetrics & Gynecology
    38 years of experience
    English, Spanish
    NPI: 1548252018
    Education & Certifications

    Akron General Med Center
    University of Miami / School of Medicine
    Frequently Asked Questions

    Dr. Paula Foust, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Foust is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.

    Dr. Foust has an average wait time of 16 – 30 minutes at their office(s).

    Dr. Foust has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

    Dr. Foust works at Port Orange Gynecology in Port Orange, FL. View the full address on Dr. Foust’s profile.

    Dr. Foust has seen patients for Menopausal and Postmenopausal Disorders and Vaginal and Pelvic Prolapse, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Foust on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.

    60 patients have reviewed Dr. Foust. The overall rating for this provider is 2.6. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Foust.

    Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Foust, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Foust appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

