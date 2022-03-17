Dr. Paula Foust, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Foust is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Paula Foust, MD
Overview of Dr. Paula Foust, MD
Dr. Paula Foust, MD is an Obstetrics & Gynecology Specialist in Port Orange, FL. They specialize in Obstetrics & Gynecology, has 38 years of experience. They graduated from University of Miami / School of Medicine and is affiliated with Adventhealth Daytona Beach and Halifax Health Medical Center.
Dr. Foust's Office Locations
Port Orange Gynecology900 N Swallow Tail Dr Ste 102, Port Orange, FL 32129 Directions (386) 492-6929Monday9:00am - 5:00pmTuesday9:00am - 5:00pmWednesday9:00am - 5:00pmThursday9:00am - 5:00pmFriday9:00am - 5:00pm
Hospital Affiliations
- Adventhealth Daytona Beach
- Halifax Health Medical Center
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- Anthem
- AvMed
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield of Florida
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Commercial Insurance Company
- Humana
- Medical Mutual of Ohio
- Medicare
- Medico
- MultiPlan
- UnitedHealthCare
Ratings & Reviews
I came online looking for Dr. Foust, I really hope she sees this review, 16 years ago she was my OBGYN. I was 17 years old, pregnant and afraid,. I was also high risk as I had type 2 diabetes. Under a lot of stress and worry, Dr. Foust made me feel comfortable and took very good care of me. That was probably the last and only time, my blood sugar numbers were under control! The office that she practiced out of at that time, which was at Saint Mary's Hospital in Richmond VA, had a box for other patients to donate items for my baby, one patient even hand knitted my son a blanket, Dr. Foust ended up leaving town, while I was pregnant but she knew I loved her so much, she flew in when I was in labor! I will NEVER forget her and wish her all the best of everything, I am now 34 and my son, 16.
About Dr. Paula Foust, MD
- Obstetrics & Gynecology
- 38 years of experience
- English, Spanish
- 1548252018
Education & Certifications
- Akron General Med Center
- University of Miami / School of Medicine
