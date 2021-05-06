Overview of Dr. Paula Gill, MD

Dr. Paula Gill, MD is a Hematology Specialist in Red Wing, MN. They specialize in Hematology, has 25 years of experience, and is board certified in Hematology. They graduated from Case Western Reserve University School of Medicine and is affiliated with Mayo Clinic Health System Red Wing and Mayo Clinic Health System – Franciscan Healthcare in Sparta.



Dr. Gill works at Mayo Clinic Health System - Red Wing in Red Wing, MN. They frequently treat conditions like Bleeding Disorders along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.